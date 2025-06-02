Toyota's New Fortuner, Legender Neo Drive Variants to Help Drivers Get Engine Performance Boost: Here's How

Toyota Fortuner, Legender New Variants: Toyota Kirloskar Motors has updated the variant list of its Fortuner and Legender for the Indian market. According to a statement, Toyota has added a new 48V NeoDrive variant, which offers mild-hybrid technology. Toyota says this technology helps in providing electric assist for better performance and helps in quieter starts and smoother accelerations. Further, Toyota has added new features to the Fortuner and the Legender.

“Now, the introduction of the new Neo Drive 48V grade in both models marks yet another milestone in our journey. As a segment first, it underscores our commitment to delivering ever-better cars that align with evolving customer lifestyles, while also reinforcing Toyota’s multi-pathway approach toward carbon neutrality,” Mr Varinder Wadhwa, Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, said.

Here’s a quick rundown of the new Fortuner and the Legender Neo Drive 48V variants:

What does the 48V Neo Drive system on the Fortuner and the Legender offer?

According to Toyota, the new 48V Neo Drive technology will help in better performance with its electric boost. Further, it will automatically turn off the vehicle at the signal, which will help improve the fuel efficiency. Since Toyota offers the Fortuner and the Legender with a diesel engine, the Neo Drive technology will help in quieter starts and will reduce the strain on the engine. It will also enhance the acceleration by a smooth torque delivery.

What are the feature updates on the new Fortuner and the Legender?

Apart from the 48V Neo Drive technology, Toyota has added new features as well to the Fortuner and the Legender. The car manufacturer now offers a 360-degree parking camera, a multi-terrain select mode, and a wireless charger to the Fortuner and the Legender.

What are the engine specifications of the Toyota Fortuner and Legender?

The Toyota Fortuner and the Legender are equipped with a 2.8L inline four-cylinder turbo diesel engine. This engine makes 200 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque, mated to a six-speed automatic gearbox.

What are the prices of the new Toyota Fortuner and the Legender?