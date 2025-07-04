Planning to Buy MG Gloster: Check Out Its Key Highlights

Gloster's Key Factors: If you are planning to buy a full-size SUV, which has good space, comes with a six-seater configuration and offers a 4x4 drivetrain for around ₹50 lakh can consider the MG Gloster. It is big on the outside and has features like Level-2 ADAS, a 360-degree parking camera, a panoramic sunroof, driving modes, and others. The Gloster is equipped with a 2.0L diesel engine, having a single or twin-turbo option. However, in 2025, Gloster feels a bit outdated, and an update is awaited.

MG Gloster Left Front Quarter, Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Recently, we drove the MG Gloster Savvy six-seater variant equipped with a twin-turbo diesel engine for 800 km on the city and highways and tested its performance, comfort, off-road capabilities and other parameters. Checking out its main highlights can help you decide if it fits your needs and preferences in its segment.

Let’s get started!!

Performance

We drove the MG Gloster, which came with a 2.0 inline four-cylinder twin-turbo diesel engine. This engine makes 212 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

MG Gloster Engine, Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

The performance of the engine is good. It gathers pace effortlessly, and the diesel clatter from the engine is evident. There is some lag that you can feel below 2000 RPM, and to get the pace, the Gloster offers paddle shifters, which help in down-shifting when you require more power and torque in emergencies. The 8-speed automatic gearbox shifts smoothly, and the jerks are sometimes evident. Further, it redlines to 4000 RPM and shifts automatically in the manual mode. If you want the maximum power from the engine, the mid-range is the ideal rev band.

MG Gloster Side, Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

If you are expecting some fuel efficiency from the Gloster, then expect it in a single-digit mostly. During our experience driving for 800 km, we got a fuel efficiency of 10.8 km/l, which is decent considering the size and the weight of the SUV. However, the different driving modes like Eco, City, Sport, and others do alter the engine performance.

Comfort and Ride Quality

One of the main highlights of the MG Gloster is the ride quality. The Gloster’s suspensions are tuned on the softer side, and it provides good comfort on the inside. However, on triple-digit speeds, there is hardly any vertical movement, but the expansion joints and the road bumps do filter inside the cabin.

MG Gloster Dashboard, Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Since the Gloster has a height of 1,867 mm, the body roll is evident, and inside the cabin, it gives enormous headroom for tall passengers as well. Additionally, the steering wheel is an electronic unit, which helped us a lot in maneuvering the SUV in traffic conditions. It has a decent feel and feedback, and on making quick overtakes on highways, the vertical movement was evident.

MG Gloster Second-Row Seats, Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

MG offers the Gloster with a captain seat and a bench seat option. With the captain seats and the six-seater configuration, there is ample space inside. Further, to get in and out of the Gloster comes with a side footstep and multiple grab handles to make it easier to get in and out of it. Since the Gloster costs around ₹50 lakh, we expected it to offer rear sun blinds at this price in the segment.

MG Gloster Third-row Seats, Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

If you have a family of more than 4 members, then the third row of the Gloster is good in the competition. During our drive, the third row was comfortable, and there was decent space on offer. However, on bad roads and potholes, it did filter inside the cabin, and two healthy people were comfortable in the third row of the Gloster.

Features

MG has packed a lot of convenience and safety features into the Gloster. Talking about the comfort and convenience features, Gloster comes with a 360-degree parking camera, a panoramic sunroof, driving modes, dual-zone climate control, and more. Further, it has off-road modes, an electronic differential lock for off-roading, front-ventilated and heated seats, and others.

MG Gloster Gear Knob, Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

One thing that we feel could have been improved in the MG Gloster in 2025 is that it still gets wired connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and the UI of the infotainment screen feels outdated. Further, the 360-degree parking camera needs improvement. We feel the MG Gloster deserves better camera quality, seeing the price point, and it becomes extremely pixelated in the dark.

MG Gloster 360-degree Parking Camera, Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Parking the SUV at night was a difficult task in tight spaces. Regardless, it is equipped with multiple sensors for various drive modes. If you plan to take it for extreme off-roading, the sensors may end up giving an engine warning light in the instrument cluster.

MG Gloster Instrument Cluster, Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Regarding the safety features, the MG Gloster has Level-2 ADAS, multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, direct highline TPMS, traction control, and others. The ADAS features consist of adaptive cruise control, blind spot assist, lane keep assist, and more. We felt the ADAS is a good feature in this SUV, and was working decently. The blind spot assist and the front collision warnings were helpful during our experience.

MG Gloster Drive Mode Selector, Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Price

The price of the MG Gloster starts at ₹47.67 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base Sharp 7 seater 2WD variant and goes to ₹53.62 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec Snowstorm 7 seater Twin Turbo 4WD variant.

MG Gloster Rear Right Quarter, Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

We drove the Savvy 6 seater Twin Turbo 4WD variant, which comes at a price tag of ₹52.82 lakh (on-road, Noida). MG is currently offering heavy discounts on the Gloster. You can check out the nearest dealership for more details.

Should You Buy It in 2025?

Now the question is, should you consider spending around ₹50 lakh on the MG Gloster in 2025? Our answer is Yes. If you are looking for an alternative to the Toyota Fortuner in the segment, the Gloster is a good option for the family. It does feel a bit outdated, and the UI of the infotainment screen needs an update, and the camera quality requires improvement.

MG Gloster Alloy Wheels, Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)