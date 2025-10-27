Toyota Fortuner vs MG Gloster - How Do They Compare?

Fortuner vs Gloster: If you are planning to get a new SUV for your daily drive around ₹50 lakh, which has great road presence, decent features, and offers a plush cabin experience, there are a handful of options to choose from. In this budget, you can check out the MG Gloster. It is huge on the outside, has multiple features and offers a comfortable cabin experience. On the other side, it competes with the Toyota Fortuner, which was recently updated in India. The Fortuner leads the segment and has slightly fewer features as compared to the Gloster.

Here is a quick comparison of the Toyota Fortuner and the MG Gloster for the buyers:

Toyota Fortuner vs MG Gloster - Price

The price of the Toyota Fortuner starts at ₹39.51 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant and goes to ₹57.11 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec variant. On the other hand, the price of the MG Gloster starts at ₹44.94 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant and goes to ₹51.20 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec variant.

Toyota Fortuner vs MG Gloster - Features

Regarding the feature list, the Gloster has more on offer than the Fortuner. The Gloster comes with a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree parking camera, memory seats, driving modes, adjustable suspensions, and more. On the other side, the Fortuner has dual-zone climate control, a wireless charger, front ventilated seats, and others.

Toyota Fortuner vs MG Gloster - Safety Features

In terms of safety, the Gloster again offers more than the Fortuner. It has Level-2 ADAS, six airbags, ABS with EBD, highline TPMS, traction control, and others. On the other side, the Fortuner comes with seven airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, and others.

Toyota Fortuner vs MG Gloster - Engine

You can choose the Toyota Fortuner with a 2.7L petrol engine or a 2.8L diesel engine, both paired with a manual or an automatic transmission. However, the 4x4 variant is only offered with the diesel engine. On the other side, the MG Gloster has a 2.0L diesel engine, and you can either opt for a single-turbo or a twin-turbo option.

