Toyota Glanza Now Gets 6 Airbags Standard Across Varaint - Price in India

Glanza Updated in India: Toyota has updated the safety features in the 2025 Glanza for buyers. According to a statement, the Glanza is now equipped with six airbags as a standard safety feature across the variant lineup. Further, you can choose the Prestige Package, which comprises of 10 accessories for the exteriors of the car. Glanza comes with multiple convenience features, and it competes with the Hyundai i20 and the Tata Altroz in its segment.

Here is a quick rundown of the Toyota Glanza for buyers:

Toyota Glanza Price

The price of the Toyota Glanza starts at ₹6.90 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant. The top-spec variant costs ₹10.00 lakh (ex-showroom).

Toyota Glanza Sales in June 2025

According to the data from the Society of Indian Automotive Manufacturers (SIAM), Glanza recorded total sales of 2,938 units in June 2025. It saw a decline of 29 per cent on a year-on-year basis and 38 per cent fall on a month-on-month basis.

Toyota Glanza Safety Features

The safety features in the Toyota Glanza comprises six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, and more.

Toyota Glanza Features

The feature list on the Toyota Glanza includes a 9-inch infotainment screen with wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto, a heads-up display, a 360-degree parking camera, analogue instrument cluster, automatic headlamps, and others. Additionally, it has LED headlamps, LED tail lamps, and footwell ambient lighting as well.

Toyota Glanza Engine Specifications

The Toyota Glanza is equipped with a 1.2L inline four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine. This engine produces 85 bhp and 114 Nm of peak torque, paired with a five-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. Further. You can choose the Toyota Glanza with a CNG option as well.

Toyota Glanza Mileage