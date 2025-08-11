Toyota Hilux vs Isuzu V Cross - How Do They Compare?

Toyota vs Isuzu: The Indian automotive market offers a range of utility vehicles across various segments. One of the popular segments is the lifestyle pickup truck, wherein Toyota and Isuzu have their offerings in the market. Toyota offers its Hilux and Isuzu offers its V Cross, both having a powerful diesel engine on offer and a decent feature list. However, there is a decent gap in the prices of the Hilux and the V Cross.

Here is a quick comparison of the Toyota Hilux and the Isuzu V Cross for prospective buyers:

Toyota Hilux vs Isuzu V Cross - Price

The price of the Toyota Hilux starts at ₹35.24 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant and goes to ₹44.44 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec variant. On the other hand, the price of the Isuzu V Cross starts at ₹25.67 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant, and the top variant costs ₹36.99 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Toyota Hilux vs Isuzu V Cross - Features

Regarding the feature list, the Toyota Hilux has a slight upper edge over the Isuzu V Cross. The Hilux comes with dual-zone climate control, a 10-inch infotainment screen, paddle shifters, and others. On the other hand, the Isuzu V Cross has a smaller touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, but it misses

out on cruise control.

Toyota Hilux vs Isuzu V Cross - Off-road Specification

Both the Toyota Hilux and the Isuzu V Cross are hardcore off-roaders in the market. The Hilux has a 29-degree approach angle and a 26-degree departure angle, and comes with a 4WD drivetrain with a Limited Slip Differential. On the other hand, the V Cross have a similar 30-degree approach and an 18-inch departure angle, has a shift-on-fly 4WD mode, and others.

Toyota Hilux vs Isuzu V Cross - Engine