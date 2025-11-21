Toyota Hyryder to Mahindra Scorpio: Top 5 Compact SUVs with Highest Sales in October 2025

Compact SUV Sales in October: The compact SUV segment is a popular option in the market as these cars are equipped with multiple features, have a petrol and a diesel engine on offer, and have a comfortable and spacious cabin. With several automakers competing in this segment, monthly sales often show interesting trends in buyer preferences. Recently, Maruti Suzuki launched its new option, Victoris, under its Arena portfolio. However, the first position in the sales chart was secured by the Hyundai Creta. It is a feature-rich option and has a petrol or a diesel engine.

Here’s a look at the compact SUVs that saw the highest sales in October 2025:

Hyundai Creta

The Hyundai Creta was in the first position on the sales chart. It is a popular choice among buyers as it is equipped with multiple features, has a 1.5L diesel, NA petrol and a turbo petrol engine. In October 2025, the Hyundai Creta recorded total sales of 18,381 units and saw a growth of 5 per cent on a YoY basis.

The price of the Hyundai Creta starts at ₹12.57 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Mahindra Scorpio

The Mahindra Scorpio has a rugged design, great road presence, and a comfortable and spacious cabin. It has been on sale for more than two decades and comes with decent features. The Mahindra Scorpio Classic comes with a 2.2L diesel engine, and the Mahindra Scorpio N comes with a 2.0L turbo and a 2.2L diesel engine. In October 2025, the Mahindra Scorpio recorded total sales of 17,880 units and saw a growth of 14 per cent on a YoY basis.

The price of the Mahindra Scorpio Classic starts at ₹15.45 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris

Maruti Suzuki Victoris secured the third position in the list. It is the latest entrant in the segment, having a feature-rich cabin, refined petrol engine and a CNG option. It has features like a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, Level-2 ADAS, and others. In October 2025, the Maruti Suzuki Victoris recorded total sales of 13,496 units.

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Victoris starts at ₹12.30 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

The next compact SUV on the list is the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. It shares its underpinnings with the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, has features like ambient lighting, a wireless charger, automatic climate control, and others. You can choose the Urban Cruiser Hyryder with a 1.5L NA mild hybrid petrol engine and a 1.5L strong hybrid petrol engine. It is also available with an AWD setup, and there is a CNG option as well. In October 2025, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder recorded total sales of 11,555 units and saw a growth of 112 per cent on a YoY basis.

The price of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder starts at ₹ 12.73 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is a popular compact SUV in the market. It has a similar feature list to the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, having a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, front-ventilated seats, and others. In October 2025, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara recorded total sales of 10,409 units and saw a decline of 26 per cent on a YoY basis.

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara starts at ₹12.36 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.