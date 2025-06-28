Toyota Hyryder vs Skoda Kushaq: How Do They Compare?

Toyota vs Skoda: The compact SUV segment have multiple SUVs to choose from. If you are looking for a spacious, comfortable, and feature-rich SUV, you can consider the Toyota Hyryder. It has features like a panoramic sunroof, front-ventilated seats, rear window shades, and others. On the other side, if you are looking for a German SUV, then you can consider the Skoda Kushaq. It has decent features, comfortable seats, and comes with turbo petrol engine.

Which one to choose?

Here is a quick comparison of the Toyota Hyryder and the Skoda Kushaq for the prospective buyers:

Toyota Hyryder vs Skoda Kushaq - Safety Features

The Toyota Hyryder gets six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, and other safety features. It has not been crash tested yet. On the other side, the Skoda Kushaq has six airbags, ABS, EBD, TPMS, and other safety features. It scored a five-star safety rating in the Global NCAP.

Toyota Hyryder vs Skoda Kushaq - Price

The price of the Toyota Hyryder starts at ₹13.49 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant. On the other side, the price of the Skoda Kushaq starts at ₹12.57 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Toyota Hyryder vs Skoda Kushaq - Features

The feature list on the Toyota Hyryder consists of a panoramic sunroof, front ventilated seats, rear window shades, drive mode selector in the AWD variant, a heads-up display, a 360-degree parking camera, and others. On the other side, the Skioda Kushaq misses out on a lot of features. It has a regular sunroof, front ventilated seats, a 10.1-inch infotainment screen, automatic climate contorl, and others.

Toyota Hyryder vs Skoda Kushaq - Engine

The Toyota Hyryder has a 1.5L NA petrol engine, paired to a five-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox. This engine is also available with a CNG option or you can opt for an AWD variant as well. Additionally, the Hyryder is also available with a 1.5L strong hybrid petrol engine, paired to a CVT gearbox.

On the other side, the Skoda Kushaq has a 1.0L TSI petrol engine, paired with a six-speed manual or automatic gearbox. Further, it has a 1.5L TSI EVO turbo petrol engine, paired to a seven-speed gearbox.

