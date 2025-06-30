Toyota Innova Hycross Now Among Safest MPVs With 5-Star Bharat NCAP Rating

Toyota Innova Hycross has been rated 5-star in the Bharat NCAP (New Car Assessment Programme), representing topmost safety for passengers inside the 3-row MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicle). According to Bharat NCAP, the Innova Hycross secured 30.47 out of 32 points in adult occupant protection and 45 out of 49 points in child occupant protection.

The rating summary for Innova Hycross highlights that the vehicle scored 14.47 points out of 16 in the frontal offset deformable barrier test, while its scores have maxed out at 16 points on the side movable deformable barrier test. These scores mean the MPV can offer high protection against impact on the head and femur during a crash. Furthermore, the MPV secured 24 out of 24 points in the dynamic score, 12 out of 12 in the CRS installation, and 9 out of 13 in the vehicle assessment test.

Toyota Innova Hycross features

Toyota’s Innova Hycross already offers several high-grade safety features, but a Bharat NCAP rating validates it, making the MPV more enticing for buyers willing to spend around ₹20 lakh. This 3-row MPV packs a 360-degree camera, six airbags, TPMS (Tire Pressure Monitoring System), hill-hold assist, and vehicle stability control. Its ADAS Level 2 features include adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitor, automatic high beam, rear cross-traffic alert, and lane keep assist.