Honda City vs Volkswagen Virtus - Which Petrol Sedan To Choose Under ₹25 Lakh?

City vs Virtus: The sedan segment in India offers a handful of options to choose from. Under ₹25 lakh, the Honda City is a popular choice among buyers. It has decent features, a refined petrol engine, and comes in multiple colour options. On the other hand, if you are looking for German driving pleasure, strong build quality, and a spacious sedan, then the Volkswagen Virtus is a strong rival.
Here is a quick comparison of the Honda City and the Volkswagen Virtus for buyers:
The price of the Honda City starts at ₹14.57 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant and goes to ₹19.49 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec variant. On the other side, the price of the Volkswagen Virtus starts at ₹13.42 lakh (on-road, Noida) and goes to ₹22.46 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec variant.
The feature list on the Honda City comprises a blind view camera, a 10.1-inch infotainment screen, a semi-digital instrument cluster, a sunroof, a wireless charger, automatic climate control, and others. On the other side, the Volkswagen Virtus offers features like front ventilated seats, a digital instrument cluster, a 10.2-inch infotainment screen, a sunroof, and others.
The Honda City comes with Level-2 ADAS features, six airbags, ABS, EBD, traction control, and other safety features. On the other hand, the Volkswagen Virtus scored a 5-star safety rating in the Global NCAP crash test. It misses out on ADAS, but it offers six airbags, ABS, EBD, TPMS, traction control, and others.
The Honda City is equipped with a 1.5L NA petrol engine, paired with a six-speed manual or a CVT gearbox. On the other side, the Volkswagen Virtus is equipped with a 1.0L TSI turbo petrol engine, mated to a six-speed manual or automatic gearbox. Further, for more performance, it has a 1.5L TSI EVO petrol engine, mated to a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT gearbox.
