Honda City vs Volkswagen Virtus - Which Petrol Sedan To Choose Under ₹25 Lakh?

City vs Virtus: The sedan segment in India offers a handful of options to choose from. Under ₹25 lakh, the Honda City is a popular choice among buyers. It has decent features, a refined petrol engine, and comes in multiple colour options. On the other hand, if you are looking for German driving pleasure, strong build quality, and a spacious sedan, then the Volkswagen Virtus is a strong rival.

Here is a quick comparison of the Honda City and the Volkswagen Virtus for buyers:

City vs Virtus: Price

The price of the Honda City starts at ₹14.57 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant and goes to ₹19.49 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec variant. On the other side, the price of the Volkswagen Virtus starts at ₹13.42 lakh (on-road, Noida) and goes to ₹22.46 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec variant.

City vs Virtus: Features

The feature list on the Honda City comprises a blind view camera, a 10.1-inch infotainment screen, a semi-digital instrument cluster, a sunroof, a wireless charger, automatic climate control, and others. On the other side, the Volkswagen Virtus offers features like front ventilated seats, a digital instrument cluster, a 10.2-inch infotainment screen, a sunroof, and others.

City vs Virtus: Safety

The Honda City comes with Level-2 ADAS features, six airbags, ABS, EBD, traction control, and other safety features. On the other hand, the Volkswagen Virtus scored a 5-star safety rating in the Global NCAP crash test. It misses out on ADAS, but it offers six airbags, ABS, EBD, TPMS, traction control, and others.

City vs Virtus: Engine