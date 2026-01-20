Toyota Launches Urban Cruiser Ebella, Its First Electric SUV in India

Toyota has unveiled the Urban Cruiser Ebella as its first mass-market electric car for India, opening bookings ahead of a formal price announcement. It sits in the mid-size electric SUV segment and is closely related to Maruti Suzuki’s upcoming e-Vitara, while its rivals include the Hyundai Creta Electric and MG ZS EV.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella: What’s been announced

The Urban Cruiser Ebella appears to be a badge-engineered sibling of the Maruti e Vitara, with cosmetic tweaks such as the lighting elements and bumpers differentiating it from the Maruti model. Toyota is also pitching a broader EV ownership ecosystem, including an EV-enabled service network, an 8-year battery warranty, and a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) plan.

Battery, range, and performance

Toyota will offer two battery options: 49kWh and 61kWh. The claimed ARAI range is up to 440km for the 49kWh version and up to 543km for the 61kWh version. Power outputs are listed at 144hp (49kWh) and 174hp (61kWh), with torque rated at 189Nm for both.

Features and safety highlights

Its feature highlights include a dual-screen setup (10.1-inch driver display and 10.25-inch touchscreen), wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, ventilated front seats (top trim), ambient lighting, and a JBL audio system. Safety equipment includes seven airbags as standard, four-wheel disc brakes, and Level 2 ADAS on the top variant.

Price and positioning

Toyota has not announced official pricing yet, but the Ebella is expected to compete with mid-size electric SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta Electric, MG ZS EV, and Mahindra BE 6. Autocar India notes that Toyota will sell it in three trims—E1, E2, and E3—with the smallest battery limited to the E1 trim and the larger battery available on higher trims.