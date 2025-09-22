Toyota Rumion Gets Safer, 6 Airbags Standard Across Lineup

Toyota Rumion Gets Safer: Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced that its entry-level MPV, Rumion, is now equipped with six airbags as standard across its variant lineup. Further, the Japanese automaker has also added new safety features in the top-spec variant. Regarding convenience features, it remains unchanged and continues to offer automatic climate control, a 7-inch infotainment screen, an analogue instrument cluster, and others.

Here is a quick rundown of the updated Toyota Rumion for buyers:

Toyota Rumion Price

The price of the Toyota Rumion starts at ₹10.44 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

Toyota Rumion Safety Features

Toyota has updated the safety feature list, and now it comes with six airbags as standard across the variant lineup. Further, the automaker has also added a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) in the top-spec V variant. Additionally, it comes with ABS with EBD, traction control, and other safety features.

Toyota Rumion Features

Regarding the convenience feature list, you have a seven-inch infotainment screen with wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Arkamys sound system, steering-mounted audio controls, automatic climate control, and others.

Toyota Rumion Colours

You can choose the Toyota Rumion from five colour options. These are:

Spunky Blue

Rustic Brown

Iconic Grey

Cafe White

Enticing Silver

Toyota Rumion Engine Specifications

The Toyota Rumion is available with a single engine option only. It comes with a 1.5L inline four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, which produces 104 bhp and 137 Nm of peak torque, paired with a five-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox. Further, you can also choose the Rumion with a CNG option.

Toyota Rumion Fuel Efficiency