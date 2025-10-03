Toyota Taisor vs Hyundai Venue - How Do They Compare?

Taisor vs Venue: If you are planning to get a new car in the sub-4m compact SUV segment, there are multiple options available in the market. In this segment, the Toyota Taisor is an underrated option in the market. It has a similar feature list to the Fronx, and has a NA petrol and a turbo petrol engine option. On the other hand, it competes with the Hyundai Venue in the segment. It is set to get a facelift in the coming months. It is a feature-loaded offering, and has a diesel engine also.

Here is a quick comparison of the Toyota Taisor and the Hyundai Venue for the prospective buyers:

Toyota Taisor vs Hyundai Venue - Price

The price of the Toyota Taisor starts at ₹8.24 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant and goes to ₹14.09 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec variant. On the other side, the price of the Hyundai Venue starts at ₹8.30 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant and goes to ₹14.55 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec variant.

Toyota Taisor vs Hyundai Venue - Features

Both the Toyota Taisor and the Hyundai Venue are feature-loaded offerings in the segment. The Taisor has a 360-degree parking camera, a wireless charger, a heads-up display, and more. On the other side, the Hyundai Venue comes with automatic climate control, driving modes, an 8-inch infotainment screen, and more.

Toyota Taisor vs Hyundai Venue - Safety Features

Regarding safety features, the Toyota Taisor has six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, and others. On the other hand, the Hyundai Venue comes with Level-1 ADAS, six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, and more.

Toyota Taisor vs Hyundai Venue - Engine Specifications