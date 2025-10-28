Toyota Taisor vs Skoda Kylaq - How Do They Compare?

Skoda vs Toyota: The sub-4m compact SUV segment offers multiple options that are feature-rich, boast great driving dynamics, and deliver punchy performance from their engines. In this segment, the Skoda Kylaq is a popular choice among buyers as it is the only German car available in the market under ₹10 lakh. On the other hand, it competes with the Toyota Taisor, which is the rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx. Both offer a petrol engine and have a similar feature list.

Here’s a quick comparison of the Skoda Kylaq and Toyota Taisor for the prospective buyers:

Skoda Kylaq vs Toyota Taisor - Price

The price of the Skoda Kylaq is ₹8.55 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant. On the other hand, the price of the Toyota Taisor is ₹8.24 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Skoda Kylaq vs Toyota Taisor - Features

Regarding the convenience feature list, the Skoda Kylaq and Toyota Taisor have common similarities. The Kylaq comes with front ventilated seats, a wireless charger, a sunroof, a 10.1-inch infotainment system, a reverse parking camera, and others. On the other hand, the Taisor has a 360-degree parking camera, a wireless charger, an analogue instrument cluster, a heads-up display, and misses out on a sunroof.

Advertisement

Skoda Kylaq vs Toyota Taisor - Safety Features

Talking about the safety, the Skoda Kylaq and Toyota Taisor do not offer ADAS. However, the Kylaq has scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP, but the Taisor has not been crash tested yet. Both come with six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, hill hold assist, and others.

Skoda Kylaq vs Toyota Taisor - Engine

The Skoda Kylaq is available with a single engine option. It has a 1.0L inline three-cylinder turbo petrol engine, mated with a six-speed manual or an automatic gearbox. On the other hand, the Taisor has 2 engine options. It has a 1.2L NA petrol engine, mated with a five-speed manual or an AMT gearbox and is also available with a CNG setup. Moreover, it also comes with a 1.0L turbo petrol engine, mated with a five-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox.