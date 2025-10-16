Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Aero Edition Launched in India - What’s New?

Hyryder Aero Edition: Japanese automaker, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, has launched the Urban Cruiser Hyryder Aero Edition for the Indian market. According to a statement, the Aero Edition is a limited-edition styling package that enhances the overall aesthetics of the compact SUV. The Hyryder was launched in 2022 and has been a popular choice since the automaker offers it with multiple powertrain options.

Here’s a quick rundown of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Aero Edition for buyers:

What is the price of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Aero Edition?

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Aero Edition is available across the variant lineup and comes at an additional cost of ₹31,999.

What are the colour options in the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Aero Edition?

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Aero Edition is available in four colour options to choose from. These are:

White

Silver

Black

Red

What are the exterior accessories in the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Aero Edition?

On the outside, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Aero Edition gets a front spoiler, rear spoiler, crystal acrylic grill and side skirts, which enhance the overall aesthetics of the SUV. It continues to run on 17-inch alloy wheels and offers all four disc brakes.

What are the interior updates in the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Aero Edition?

Coming to the inside, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Aero Edition remains unchanged. It continues to have leatherette upholstery, a three-spoke steering wheel, a 10.1-inch infotainment system, and more.

What are the features in the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Aero Edition?

Regarding the feature list, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Aero Edition has front ventilated seats, a wireless charger, driving modes, a heads-up display, and other convenience features.

What are the engine options in the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Aero Edition?