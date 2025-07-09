Travelling Betweeen Anand & Vadodara? Check Alternate Routes as Gambhira Bridge Collapses

Gambhira Bridge Collapse: The Gambhira Bridge over the Mahisagar River, which is the main connecting route between Anand and Vadodara has collapsed, resulting in a major traffic diversion. This bridge is said to have cut the travel time between the Anand and Vadodara by 35-40 minute. It is one of the core link between the Saurashtra and Central Gujarat, which supported freight transport, helping ambulances to reach Vadodara hospitals quickly, and daily commute. However, its collapse have resulted in an increased travel time for the daily commuters and other services.

Here is an alternative route which you can check before heading out:

Alternate Route - 1 Ahmedabad–Vadodara Expressway

The Ahmedabad–Vadodara Expressway is a 93 km long stretch, which is serves for trucks, buses and long travelles. To use this expressway, you can start from the Padra.

Then you have to take the NH-64 to reach Mujpur junction and join the Ahmedabad–Vadodara Expressway (northbound).

For Anand, take the exit at Anand interchange and use the state highways or internal roads to reconnect with Vadodara.

However, it is to note that the Ahmedabad–Vadodara Expressway does not allow two-wheeler commuters, and on the toll booths, there can be long queues due to diverted traffic.

Alternative Route - 2 State Highway via the Gotri and Chhani

For the motorcyclists, daily commuters and light vehicles, you can take this route to connect to the Central Vadodara.

If you have to take this route, it starts from Padra through Gotri. Then you have to pass the airport circle, and continue driving towards Chhani and Nizampura. Then, you’ll reach the Amit Nagar area, which connects to central Vadodara.

