Triumph Speed T4 2025 Launched in India - What’s New?

Updated 18 June 2025 at 18:07 IST
Triumph Speed T4 Updated: Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Speed T4 2025 for the Indian market. According to a statement, Triumph has updated the colour options, and is now available in a new Baja Orange paint shade, and the Speed T4 is available in five paint shades to choose from.
However, it still misses out on Up-side Down (USD) forks in 2025. The Speed T4 is a 400cc motorcycle that comes with a lower state of tune and competes with the Royal Enfield Hunter 350, the Hero Maverick 440 and other 350- 400cc bikes in its segment.
Here is everything you need to know about the Triumph Speed T4 2025:
The Triumph Speed T4 2025 gets minimal changes in the design. For starters, there is a new paint shade, the exhaust is finished in a brushed steel shade, the tyre stripe pattern, and others.
The buyers of the Triumph Speed T4 2025 can choose from five colour options. These shades are:
The feature list on the Triumph Speed T4 2025 includes LED headlamps and indicators, a semi-digital instrument cluster, a gear position indicator and others.
The Triumph Speed T4 2025 is equipped with a 399cc single-cylinder oil-cooled petrol engine, making 30 bhp and 36 Nm of peak torque, paired to a six-speed manual gearbox.
The price of the Triumph Speed T4 2025 starts at ₹1.98 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the Baja Orange shade is priced at ₹2.05 lakh (ex-showroom).
Since the Triumph Speed T4 2025 is priced around ₹2.05 lakh, there are multiple bikes around this price that you may check. You may check the KTM 200 Duke, equipped with a 200cc petrol engine, the Jawa 42 FJ, equipped with a 334cc petrol engine, or you can add some extra bucks and get the Royal Enfield Scram 440, priced at ₹2.08 lakh (ex-showroom).
Published 18 June 2025 at 18:07 IST