Triumph Speed T4 2025 Launched in India - What’s New?

Triumph Speed T4 Updated: Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Speed T4 2025 for the Indian market. According to a statement, Triumph has updated the colour options, and is now available in a new Baja Orange paint shade, and the Speed T4 is available in five paint shades to choose from.

However, it still misses out on Up-side Down (USD) forks in 2025. The Speed T4 is a 400cc motorcycle that comes with a lower state of tune and competes with the Royal Enfield Hunter 350, the Hero Maverick 440 and other 350- 400cc bikes in its segment.

Here is everything you need to know about the Triumph Speed T4 2025:

Triumph Speed T4 2025 Design

The Triumph Speed T4 2025 gets minimal changes in the design. For starters, there is a new paint shade, the exhaust is finished in a brushed steel shade, the tyre stripe pattern, and others.

Triumph Speed T4 2025 Colours

The buyers of the Triumph Speed T4 2025 can choose from five colour options. These shades are:

Baja Orange

Caspian Blue / Pearl White

Lava Red Gloss / Pearl White

Phantom Black / Pearl White

Phantom Black / Storm Grey

Triumph Speed T4 2025 Features

The feature list on the Triumph Speed T4 2025 includes LED headlamps and indicators, a semi-digital instrument cluster, a gear position indicator and others.

Triumph Speed T4 2025 Engine Specifications

The Triumph Speed T4 2025 is equipped with a 399cc single-cylinder oil-cooled petrol engine, making 30 bhp and 36 Nm of peak torque, paired to a six-speed manual gearbox.

Triumph Speed T4 2025 Price

The price of the Triumph Speed T4 2025 starts at ₹1.98 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the Baja Orange shade is priced at ₹2.05 lakh (ex-showroom).

Triumph Speed T4 2025 Competition