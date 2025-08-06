Triumph Thruxton 400 Launched in India - Price, Features, and More

New 400cc Bike in India: Triumph Motorcycles India has launched its first cafe-racer motorcycle for the Indian market, the Thruxton 400. According to a statement, the price starts at ₹2.37 lakh (ex-showroom), and it shares its platform with the Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X, Scrambler 400 XC, and other 400cc bikes in the lineup. Though it has the same 400cc engine as the Speed 400, the design of the motorcycle is unique and different, and Triumph positions the Thruxton 400 above the Scrambler 400X.

Here is everything you need to know about the Triumph Thruxton 400 in India:

Triumph Thruxton 400 Price

The price of the Triumph Thruxton 400 is ₹2.37 lakh (ex-showroom).

Triumph Thruxton 400 Design

The design changes in the Triumph Thruxton 400 as evident compared to the Speed 400. There is a new sub-frame, gets clip-on handlebars, and the rider footpegs are also redesigned for a more sporty appearance. It comes with redesigned side panels, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, and the main highlight is the cafe-racer styled semi-fairing. The rear of the Triumph Thruxton 400 is also revised, and it gets a slimmer tail lamp section.

Triumph Thruxton 400 Colours

You can choose the Triumph Thruxton 400 from four colour options. These are:

Metallic Racing Yellow

Lava Red Gloss,

Pearl Metallic White,

Phantom Black

Triumph Thruxton 400 Suspensions

The Triumph Thruxton 400 gets upside-down fork suspensions at the front, and Triumph says it has slightly more travel as compared to the Speed 400 and the rear suspension duties are performed by a monoshock suspension.

Triumph Thruxton 400 Features

The feature list on the Triumph Thruxton 400 comprises a semi-digital instrument cluster, similar to the Speed 400.

Triumph Thruxton 400 Engine Specifications