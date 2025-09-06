Republic World
Updated 6 September 2025 at 18:49 IST

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, Apache RTR 200 4V Updated in India - Price, Features, & More

TVS Updated Apache Bikes: TVS has updated the Apache RTR 160 4v and the Apache RTR 200 4V for the Indian market with new features, and slightly revamped the design. Check details:

Reported by: Vatsal Agrawal
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, RTR 200 4V Updated in India
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, RTR 200 4V Updated in India | Image: Republic
TVS Updated Apache Bikes: TVS Motor Company has launched new variants for the Apache RTR 160 4v and Apache RTR 200 4v for the Indian market. According to TVS, the new variants come with added features, subtle design changes, and new colours have been added to the list. The feature list now comprises of USB charger, Bluetooth connectivity, and others. Regarding engine options, the Apache RTR 160 4v and the Apache RTR 200 4v remain mechanically unchanged.

“To mark 20 years of this legacy, we now introduce a Limited Anniversary Edition along with the all-new top-end variants of the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and TVS Apache RTR 200 4V—crafted to inspire the next generation of motorcyclists. This achievement is a celebration of the entire TVS Apache family—a global community united by passion, performance, and an unstoppable riding spirit.” Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium, TVS Motor Company, said.

Here’s everything you need to know about the TVS Apache RTR 160 4v and Apache RTR 200 4v:

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price

The price of the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is ₹1.47 lakh (ex-showroom).

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Colours

The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is available in three colour options. These are: Marine Blue, Racing Red and Matte Black

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Price

The price of the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is ₹1.59 lakh (ex-showroom). 

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Colours

The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is available in two colour options to choose from. These are: Granite Grey and Matte Black.

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, Apache RTR 200 4V Features

TVS has added new features to the Apache RTR 160 4V and the Apache RTR 200 4V motorcycles. The company has added a new D projector headlamp with LED DRLs, which makes the bikes fully LED-equipped headlight and taillight, and gets a new  5-inch TFT instrument cluster along with Bluetooth connectivity and voice assist. Further, for safety, the company has added a traction control system and for better riding experience, it gets slipper and assist clutch.

Published By : Vatsal Agrawal

Published On: 6 September 2025 at 18:49 IST

