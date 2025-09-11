TVS Apache RTR 160 4V vs Bajaj Pulsar N160 - Price, Features, Specifications Compared

Apache vs Pulsar: The 160cc segment motorcycles are a popular choice among buyers, and there are multiple options to choose from. In this segment, TVS Motor Company recently updated its Apache RTR 160 4V with a minor update. It got a new design and feature list regarding rivals; it competes with the Bajaj Pulsar N160 in the segment. The Pulsar N160 and the Apache RTR 160 4v have similar performance and colour options to choose from.

Here is a quick comparison of the Apache RTR 160 4V and the Pulsar N160 for buyers:

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V vs Bajaj Pulsar N160 - Price

The price of the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V before the GST 2.0 benefit is ₹1.53 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant and goes to ₹1.78 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the Anniversary Edition. On the other hand, the price of the Bajaj Pulsar N160 starts at ₹1.49 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant and goes to ₹1.65 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the USD forks variant.

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V vs Bajaj Pulsar N160 - Colours

Both the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and the Bajaj Pulsar N160 are available in multiple colour options to choose from. The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V comes in 12 colour options, whereas the Bajaj Pulsar N160 comes in three colour options.

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V vs Bajaj Pulsar N160 - Features

Regarding the feature list, both the Apache RTR 160 4V and the Pulsar N160 have multiple convenience features on offer. The Apache RTR 160 4v comes with three riding modes, LED headlights and taillamps, Bluetooth connectivity, and others. On the other side, the Bajaj Pulsar N160 has smartphone connectivity, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and three different settings for ABS, and more.

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V vs Bajaj Pulsar N160 - Engine