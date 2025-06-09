Republic World
Updated 9 June 2025 at 17:07 IST

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V 2025 Launched in India - How is It Different From 2024 Version?

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Updated: TVS Motor Company has launched the Apache RTR 200 4V 2025 for the Indian market. Here's everything you should know:

Reported by: Vatsal Agrawal
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V 2025
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V 2025 | Image: TVS

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Updated: TVS Motor Company, India’s leading two-wheeler manufacturer, has launched the Apache RTR 200 4V 2025 for the Indian market. According to a statement, TVS has updated the front suspensions, revised the handlebars and made some cosmetic changes. Further, with the 2025 update, the Apache RTR 200 4V is now OBD-2B compliant as well. Additionally, TVS has hiked the prices of the Apache RTR 200 4V as well.

“The upgraded 2025 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V continues this legacy — pushing the limits of design and engineering to offer next-generation riders a thrilling, track-bred experience on every ride,” Mr Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium, TVS Motor Company, said.

Here is a quick rundown of the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V 2025 for buyers:

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V 2025 Price:

The company has hiked the prices of the new model. The price of the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V 2025 starts at ₹1.53 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V 2025 Updates:

As compared to the 2024 version, the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V 2025 gets new 37mm upside-down forks at the front. Further, TVS says that for a better handling and riding experience, it gets a new hyrdoformed handlebar.

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V 2025 Colours

The buyers of the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V 2025 can choose from three colour options. These are:

  • Glossy Black
  • Matte Black,
  • Granite Grey

With the 2025 update, TVS has coloured the front alloy wheel in red paint shade.

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V 2025 Engine

As compared to 2024, the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V 2025 is now OBD-2B emission norms compliant. Further, it comes equipped with a 197cc single-cylinder petrol engine, which makes 20 bhp and 16 Nm of torque, paired to a five-speed gearbox. 

