TVS Apache RTR 200 4V 2025 Launched in India - How is It Different From 2024 Version?

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Updated: TVS Motor Company, India’s leading two-wheeler manufacturer, has launched the Apache RTR 200 4V 2025 for the Indian market. According to a statement, TVS has updated the front suspensions, revised the handlebars and made some cosmetic changes. Further, with the 2025 update, the Apache RTR 200 4V is now OBD-2B compliant as well. Additionally, TVS has hiked the prices of the Apache RTR 200 4V as well.

“The upgraded 2025 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V continues this legacy — pushing the limits of design and engineering to offer next-generation riders a thrilling, track-bred experience on every ride,” Mr Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium, TVS Motor Company, said.

Here is a quick rundown of the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V 2025 for buyers:

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V 2025 Price:

The company has hiked the prices of the new model. The price of the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V 2025 starts at ₹1.53 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V 2025 Updates:

As compared to the 2024 version, the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V 2025 gets new 37mm upside-down forks at the front. Further, TVS says that for a better handling and riding experience, it gets a new hyrdoformed handlebar.

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V 2025 Colours

The buyers of the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V 2025 can choose from three colour options. These are:

Glossy Black

Matte Black,

Granite Grey

With the 2025 update, TVS has coloured the front alloy wheel in red paint shade.

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V 2025 Engine