TVS Apache RTR 200 4V 2025 Launched in India - How is It Different From 2024 Version?

Updated 9 June 2025 at 17:07 IST
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Updated: TVS Motor Company, India’s leading two-wheeler manufacturer, has launched the Apache RTR 200 4V 2025 for the Indian market. According to a statement, TVS has updated the front suspensions, revised the handlebars and made some cosmetic changes. Further, with the 2025 update, the Apache RTR 200 4V is now OBD-2B compliant as well. Additionally, TVS has hiked the prices of the Apache RTR 200 4V as well.
“The upgraded 2025 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V continues this legacy — pushing the limits of design and engineering to offer next-generation riders a thrilling, track-bred experience on every ride,” Mr Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium, TVS Motor Company, said.
Here is a quick rundown of the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V 2025 for buyers:
The company has hiked the prices of the new model. The price of the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V 2025 starts at ₹1.53 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
As compared to the 2024 version, the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V 2025 gets new 37mm upside-down forks at the front. Further, TVS says that for a better handling and riding experience, it gets a new hyrdoformed handlebar.
The buyers of the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V 2025 can choose from three colour options. These are:
With the 2025 update, TVS has coloured the front alloy wheel in red paint shade.
As compared to 2024, the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V 2025 is now OBD-2B emission norms compliant. Further, it comes equipped with a 197cc single-cylinder petrol engine, which makes 20 bhp and 16 Nm of torque, paired to a five-speed gearbox.
Published 9 June 2025 at 17:07 IST