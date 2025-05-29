TVS Jupiter 125 DT SXC Launched in India - Price, Features, and More

New Jupiter 125 Variant: TVS Motor Company, India’s leading two-wheeler auto manufacturer in India has launched a new variant of its Jupiter for the Indian market. According to a statement, TVS has introduced a new Jupiter 125 DT SXC variant, giving new styling updates and new features over the lower trim levels.

“After the successful launch of the TVS Jupiter 110, it made perfect sense to give the TVS Jupiter 125 a fresh update. The TVS Jupiter 125 Dual Tone SXC represents that evolution, delivering an optimum mix of performance, comfort, and advanced connectivity.” Mr Aniruddha Haldar, Senior Vice President — Head Commuter & EV Business and Head Corporate Brand & Media, TVS Motor Company, said.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new TVS Jupiter 125 DT SXC variant:

TVS Jupiter 125 DT SXC Price:

The price of the TVS Jupiter 125 DT SXC is priced at ₹88,942 (ex-showroom). However, the price of the TVS Jupiter 125 base variant is ₹80,740 (ex-showroom).

TVS Jupiter 125 DT SXC Design Updates:

The overall design and the aesthetics of the TVS Jupiter 125 are unchanged. However, this new variant brings in new colour options, and now it is offered with a slightly longer single-piece seat as compared to the other models. Further, the grab handle is finished in body colour.

TVS Jupiter 125 DT SXC Colour Options:

The TVS Jupiter 125 DT SXC gets a new dual-tone colour. These are Ivory Brown and Ivory Grey. Further, the inner panels of the TVS Jupiter 125 DT SXC are finished in dual-tone paint shade.

TVS Jupiter 125 DT SXC Features:

The feature list on the TVS Jupiter 125 DT SXC includes a digital instrument cluster, Bluetooth connectivity, which helps in voice commands, turn-by-turn navigation, vehicle tracking, and others.

TVS Jupiter 125 DT SXC Engine Specifications: