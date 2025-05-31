TVS Jupiter 125 vs Suzuki Access 125: Which 125cc Scooter to Pick Around ₹1 Lakh?

Jupiter 125 vs Access 125: The 125cc scooter segment is a popular choice among buyers. These scooters have decent performance, have a comfortable seating, and is available in a multiple colour options. In this segment, the TVS Jupiter 125 is a popular choice among buyers. Talking about the competition, it stand against the Suzuki Access 125 in the market.

Which one to choose around ₹1 Lakh?

Here is a side-by-side comparison of the TVS Jupiter 125 and the Suzuki Access 125:

TVS Jupiter 125 vs Suzuki Access 125: Colours

TVS Motor Company and Suzuki Motorcycles offer numerous colour options to choose from. The TVS Jupiter 125 is available in 11 colours and the Suzuki Access 125 is available in 6 colour options to choose from.

TVS Jupiter 125 vs Suzuki Access 125: Features

Both the TVS Jupiter 125 and the Suzuki Access 125 have a decent feature list. The TVS Jupiter 125 has a digital instrument cluster, Bluetooth connectivity, front disc brakes, and more. On the other side, the Suzuki Access 125 also offers a digital instrument cluster, Bluetooth connectivity, LED headlamps, and others.

TVS Jupiter 125 vs Suzuki Access 125: Engine Specifications

Talking about the engines, the TVS Jupiter 125 is equipped with a 124cc air-cooled single-cylinder petrol engine, making 8.2 bhp and 10.5 Nm of peak torque. The Suzuki Access 125 is equipped with a 124cc petrol engine, making 8.3 bhp and 10.2 Nm of peak torque.

TVS Jupiter 125 vs Suzuki Access 125: Price

The price of the TVS Jupiter 125 starts at ₹1.09 lakh (on-road, Noida). On the other side, the price of the Suzuki Access 125 is ₹1.02 lakh (on-road, Noida). Both the TVS Jupiter 125 and the Suzuki Access 125 are available in four variants.

