TVS Ntorq 150 Launched as a More Powerful Version of Popular Ntorq 125

The Ntorq 125, one of the most successful sporty scooters, now has a successor. TVS on Thursday launched the Ntorq 150, a more powerful upgrade featuring the company’s flagship ICE engine, which can go from 0 to 60kmph in 6.3 seconds. The new scooter’s design also includes new elements and bold colours, giving it a sportier look than its predecessor.

TVS Ntorq 150 price

The new sporty scooter costs an “introductory” ex-showroom price of ₹1,19,000 for the base model, rivalling other popular options such as the Hero Xoom 160, Yamaha Aerox 155, and Aprilia SR 160. It comes in Stealth Silver, Racing Red, and Turbo Blue colours. The top variant has an advanced TFT cluster and costs slightly higher at ₹1,29,900 (ex-showroom). This model will be available in Nitro Green, Racing Red, and Turbo Blue colours.

TVS Ntorq 150 design

Inspired by “stealth aircraft,” the new Ntorq 150 features multipoint projector lamps, sporty T-shaped LED tail lamps, and aerodynamic winglets. It also uses a motorcycle-inspired handlebar for better rider control, along with improved adjustable brake levers. The scooter comes with ABS (anti-lock braking system), traction control, hazard lamps, crash, theft alerts, and emergency brake warning for better safety.

TVS Ntorq 150 engine

The new Ntorq 150 uses a 149.7cc, air-cooled O3CTech engine, delivering 13bhp at 7,000rpm and 14.2Nm of torque at 5,500rpm. With an acceleration from 0 to 60kmph in 6.3 seconds, the Ntorq 150 is claimed to be the quickest scooter in its class. It has a top speed of 104kmph. The scooter offers two riding modes: Street and Race, much like those on the Ntorq 125. The stubby muffler belts out a distinctive exhaust note.

TVS Ntorq 150 tech