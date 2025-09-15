TVS Ntorq 150 To Hero Xoom 160 - Top 5 Scooters With ABS in India

Scooters With ABS in India: The scooters in the Indian market are popular for their looks, design, and comfort on offer. Now, safety features like Anti-Locking Braking System (ABS) are being offered in the scooters, adding an extra layer of safety. ABS helps prevent the wheels from locking up during hard braking, which is especially useful on busy city roads. If you’re looking to buy a new scooter with ABS, there are some useful options available in the market.

Here is a list of the top five scooters that come with ABS in India:

TVS Ntorq 150

TVS Motor Company recently launched the Ntorq 150 in the Indian market. It is one of the most affordable 150cc scooters, equipped with a 149cc single-cylinder petrol engine that produces 13 bhp and 14 Nm of torque. It competes with the Yamaha Aerox 155 and the Hero Xoom 160 in the segment.

The price of the TVS Ntorq 150 starts at ₹1.19 lakh (ex-showroom).

Aprilia SR 175

The next scooter on the list, which you can consider, is the Aprilia SR 175. It is one of the highest displacement scooters, having a 174.7cc single-cylinder petrol engine, making 12.9hp and 14.1 Nm torque. It has a refreshed design and has a single-channel ABS.

The price of the Aprilia SR 175 starts at ₹1.31 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hero Xoom 160

The Hero Xoom 160 was first showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, and recently, the automaker commenced the deliveries of the Hero Xoom 160. It has rear drum brakes and offers a single-channel ABS. Xoom 160 comes equipped with a 156cc single-cylinder petrol engine, which makes 14.6 bhp and 14 Nm of peak torque.

The price of the Hero Xoom 160 is ₹1.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Ola S1 Pro+ Gen 3

If you are looking for an EV scooter, then you have the Ola S1 Pro+ Gen 3 to check for. It is the flagship scooter in Ola Electric’s lineup, having a 4kWh and a 5.3kWh battery pack. Ola has equipped the S1 Pro+ Gen 3 with a dual-channel ABS.

The price of the Ola S1 Pro+ Gen 3 starts at ₹1.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Yamaha Aerox 155

The Aerox 155 from Yamaha is one of the popular maxi-scooters in the market. It features the R15’s 155cc engine, which makes 14.75 bhp and 13.9 Nm of peak torque and comes with Yamaha’s VVA technology. The Aerox 155 is equipped with a single-channel ABS as a standard safety feature.