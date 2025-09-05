Republic World
Updated 5 September 2025 at 17:14 IST

TVS Ntorq 150 vs Yamaha Aerox 155 - Price, Features, Specifications Compared

Best 150cc Scooter: TVS recently launched the Ntorq 150 for the Indian market, and it competes with the Yamaha Aerox in its segment. Here's a quick comparison for buyers:

Reported by: Vatsal Agrawal
TVS Ntorq 150 vs Yamaha Aerox 155
TVS Ntorq 150 vs Yamaha Aerox 155 | Image: Republic
Best 150cc Scooter: The 150cc maxi scooter segment recently saw the entry of a new product by TVS Motor Company. The two-wheeler maker has launched the Ntorq 150 scooter in India. It comes with a striking design, has decent features, and comes with a 150cc petrol engine. However, it competes with the Yamaha Aerox 155 in its segment. Though the price of the Aerox 155 is on the higher side, it has a similar design language and comes with a 150cc petrol engine.

Here is a quick comparison of the TVS Ntorq 150 and the Yamaha Aerox 155 for prospective buyers:

TVS Ntorq 150 vs Yamaha Aerox 155 - Price

The price of the TVS Ntorq 150 starts at ₹1.39 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the Standard variant and goes to ₹1.49 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the TFT screen variant. On the other hand, the price of the Yamaha Aerox 155 starts at ₹1.80 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the Standard variant and goes to ₹1.84 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the S variant.

TVS Ntorq 150 vs Yamaha Aerox 155 - Features

The TVS Ntorq 150 and the Yamaha Aerox 155 have a similar feature list on offer. The TVS Ntorq 150 comes with riding modes, Street and Race, a TFT instrument cluster, Bluetooth connectivity, adjustable brake levers, and others. On the other side, the Yamaha Aerox 155 comes with an automatic start/stop system, a side-stand engine cut-off, multifunction key, Bluetooth connectivity, and others.

TVS Ntorq 150 vs Yamaha Aerox 155 - Colours

You can choose the TVS Ntorq 150 from three dual-tone colour options in each variant. On the other hand, the Yamaha Aerox 155 is available in four colour options to choose from.,

TVS Ntorq 150 vs Yamaha Aerox 155 - Engine Specifications

The TVS Ntorq 150 comes with a 149cc single-cylinder petrol engine, which makes 13 bhp and 14 Nm of peak torque. On the other hand, the Yamaha Aerox 155 comes with a 155cc single-cyliner oil-cooled petrol engine, making 14 bhp and 13 Nm of peak torque. 

Published By : Vatsal Agrawal

Published On: 5 September 2025 at 17:14 IST

