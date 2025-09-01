Updated 1 September 2025 at 16:58 IST
TVS Orbiter vs Bajaj Chetak 3001 - How Do They Compare?
If you are planning to get a new EV scooter around ₹1 lakh to ₹1.10 lakh, then you have multiple options to choose from. Here is a quick comparison of the TVS Orbiter and the Bajaj Chetak 3001:
Here is a quick comparison of the TVS Orbiter and the Bajaj Chetak 3001 for the interested buyers:
TVS Orbiter vs Bajaj Chetak 3001 - Price
The price of the TVS Orbiter starts at ₹1.07 lakh (on-road, Noida) and comes in a single variant option. On the other side, the price of the Bajaj Chetak starts at ₹1.10 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the 3001 variant.
TVS Orbiter vs Bajaj Chetak 3001 - Range
The TVS Orbiter has a single 3.1kWh battery pack on offer, having an IDC range of 158km on a single charge. On the other hand, the Bajaj Chetak 3001 also comes with a 3.1kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of 127km on a single charge.
TVS Orbiter vs Bajaj Chetak 3001 - Colours
You can choose the TVS Orbiter from six colour options. These are:
- Neon Sunburst
- Stratos Blue
- Lunar Grey
- Stellar Silver
- Cosmic Titanium
- Martian Copper
On the other hand, the Bajaj Chetak 3001 is available in five colour options. These are:
- Brooklyn Black
- Racing Red
- Cyber White
- Lime Yellow
- Azure Blue
TVS Orbiter vs Bajaj Chetak 3001 - Features
Regarding the feature list, both have multiple convenience features on offer. For starters, the TVS Orbiter comes with cruise control, a USB Type-C charger, hill hold assist, reverse mode, riding modes, parking assist, and others. On the other hand, the Bajaj Chetak 3001 has a reverse mode, Bluetooth connectivity, a TFT instrument cluster, hill hold assist, and others.
