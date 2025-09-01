TVS Orbiter vs Bajaj Chetak 3001 - How Do They Compare?

Best EV Scooter Under ₹1.15 Lakh: If you are planning to get a new EV scooter around ₹1 lakh to ₹1.10 lakh, then you have multiple options to choose from. Recently, TVS launched the Orbiter, its latest EV scooter for the Indian market. However, around its price, it competes with the Bajaj Chetak 3001, which is a popular choice in the segment. Both have a different design language, are feature-loaded, and have a decent range on offer.

Here is a quick comparison of the TVS Orbiter and the Bajaj Chetak 3001 for the interested buyers:

TVS Orbiter vs Bajaj Chetak 3001 - Price

The price of the TVS Orbiter starts at ₹1.07 lakh (on-road, Noida) and comes in a single variant option. On the other side, the price of the Bajaj Chetak starts at ₹1.10 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the 3001 variant.

TVS Orbiter vs Bajaj Chetak 3001 - Range

The TVS Orbiter has a single 3.1kWh battery pack on offer, having an IDC range of 158km on a single charge. On the other hand, the Bajaj Chetak 3001 also comes with a 3.1kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of 127km on a single charge.

TVS Orbiter vs Bajaj Chetak 3001 - Colours

You can choose the TVS Orbiter from six colour options. These are:

Neon Sunburst

Stratos Blue

Lunar Grey

Stellar Silver

Cosmic Titanium

Martian Copper

On the other hand, the Bajaj Chetak 3001 is available in five colour options. These are:

Brooklyn Black

Racing Red

Cyber White

Lime Yellow

Azure Blue

TVS Orbiter vs Bajaj Chetak 3001 - Features