TVS Raider 125 vs Honda CB125 Hornet - How Do They Compare?

Best 125cc Motorcycle: The 125cc motorcycle segment has multiple choices to opt for. Recently, in this segment, Honda Motorcycles entered with its CB125 Hornet for the buyers. It has a stylish design, decent features, and comes with a refined 125cc petrol engine. On the other side, it competes with the TVS Raider 125, which is a popular choice in the market. It is available in multiple colour options and is a feature-loaded offering.

Here is a feature-by-feature comparison of the TVS Raider 125 and the Honda CB125 Hornet for buyers:

TVS Raider 125 vs Honda CB125 Hornet - Features

The TVS Raider 125 is a feature-loaded offering in the 125cc segment. It comes with riding modes, a digital instrument cluster, a gear shift indicator, LED headlamps, Bluetooth connectivity, and others. On the other side, the Honda CB125 Hornet has USB charging, Bluetooth connectivity, a 4.2-inch digital instrument cluster, and others.

TVS Raider 125 vs Honda CB125 Hornet - Colours

Both the TVS Raider 125 and the Honda CB125 Hornet are available in multiple colour options to choose from. The TVS Raider 125 comes with five colour options, and there are different colour options in each variant. On the other side, the Honda CB125 Hornet comes in four colour options to choose from.

TVS Raider 125 vs Honda CB125 Hornet - Engine Specifications

The TVS Raider 125 comes with a 124.8cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled petrol engine that produces 11.2bhp of power and 11.2Nm of peak torque. This engine is mated with a five-speed transmission. On the other side, the Honda CB125 Hornet is equipped with a 123.94 cc single-cylinder petrol engine, mated with a 5-speed transmission, and the engine produces 11 bhp and 11.2 Nm of torque.

TVS Raider 125 vs Honda CB125 Hornet - Price