TVS Raider 125 vs Honda SP 125 - Which 125cc Commuter Motorcycles to Choose Around ₹1.25 Lakh?

TVS vs Honda: The 125cc commuter motorcycle is a popular segment among budget buyers. In this segment, the TVS Raider 125 is a famous bike, having decent features, multiple colours and punchy performance from the engine. On the other side, it competes with the Honda SP 125, which is a popular motorcycle among buyers.

Here is a quick comparison of the TVS Raider 125 and the Honda SP 125 for buyers:

Republic Auto Says:

The 125cc commuter motorcycle segment is popular among the masses. Buyers who wish for stylish looks, more features can check out the TVS Raider 125. However, buyers who want Honda’s reliability, smooth engine and can compromise on features can check out the Honda SP 125.

TVS Raider 125 vs Honda SP 125 - Features

The TVS Raider 125 is equipped with LED headlamps, DRLs, riding modes, Bluetooth connectivity, a colour TFT display, and others. On the other side, the Honda SP 125 has an LED headlight, a digital instrument cluster, a combi-braking system, and others.

TVS Raider 125 vs Honda SP 125 - Colours

Both the TVS Raider 125 and the Honda SP 125 are available in multiple colour options to choose from. The TVS Raider 125 comes in 13 colour options. On the other side, the Honda SP 125 comes in 5 colour options to choose from.

TVS Raider 125 vs Honda SP 125 - Engine Specifications

The TVS Raider 125 and the Honda SP 125 are equipped with a 125cc petrol engine. The TVS Raider 125 comes with a 124cc single-cylinder air-cooled petrol engine, which makes 11.2 bhp and 11.2 Nm of peak torque, paired to a five-speed gearbox. On the other side, the Honda SP 125 has a 123cc single-cylinder air-cooled petrol engine, which makes 10.7 bhp and 10.9 Nm of peak torque, paired to a five-speed gearbox.

TVS Raider 125 vs Honda SP 125 - Price