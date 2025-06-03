Kawasaki Ninja 300 vs KTM RC 390 - Which One to Choose Around ₹4 Lakh in India?

Ninja 300 vs RC 390: The sports bike segment in India has a wide array of options to choose from. Recently, Kawasaki launched the 2025 iteration of the Ninja 300 in the market. However, around the ₹4 lakh price point, it competes with the KTM RC 390 in its segment. Both have decent features and have aggressive styling.

Here is a side-by-side comparison of the Kawasaki Ninja 300 and the KTM RC 390 for prospective buyers:

Kawasaki Ninja 300 vs KTM RC 390 - Price

The price of the Kawasaki Ninja 300 starts at ₹3.93 lakh (on-road, Noida) and is available in a single variant. The price of the KTM RC 390 is ₹3.83 lakh (on-road, Noida) and is available in a single variant.

Kawasaki Ninja 300 vs KTM RC 390 - Features

Both the Kawasaki Ninja 300 and the KTM RC 390 have decent features on offer. For starters, the Kawasaki Ninja 300 has a semi-digital instrument cluster, slipper and assist clutch, and others. On the other side, the KTM RC 390 has a fully digital instrument cluster, riding modes, slipper clutch, Bluetooth connectivity, and others.

Kawasaki Ninja 300 vs KTM RC 390 - Colours

The Kawasaki Ninja 300 is available in three colour options. The KTM RC 390 is available in two colour options to choose from.

Kawasaki Ninja 300 vs KTM RC 390 - Engine

The Kawasaki Ninja 300 is equipped with a 296cc petrol engine, making 38 bhp and 26 Nm of peak torque, paired to a six-speed manual gearbox. However, the KTM RC 390 is equipped with a 373cc engine, making 42 bhp and 37 Nm of peak torque, paired to a six-speed gearbox.

