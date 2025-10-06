TVS Raider Gets Dual Disc Brakes and ABS in Latest Revamp, Starts at ₹95,600

TVS Motor has launched an upgraded version of its 125cc commuter motorcycle, the TVS Raider, adding segment-first safety and performance features, including dual disc brakes with ABS. Priced at ₹95,600 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the TFT DD variant and ₹93,800 for the SXC DD variant, the new Raider is now available across dealerships nationwide.

The latest Raider introduces several upgrades designed to appeal to younger riders. The most notable additions include Boost Mode with iGO Assist, Glide Through Technology (GTT) for smoother low-speed control, and a Follow Me headlamp that stays on briefly after the engine is switched off, intended to improve safety in dark parking areas.

The Raider is powered by a 125cc, three-valve engine that produces 11.75Nm of torque at 6,000rpm, promising brisk acceleration while maintaining fuel efficiency. TVS says the new Boost Mode delivers an instant power surge, and the wider tyre setup (90/90-17 front and 110/80-17 rear) enhances grip and cornering stability on both smooth and uneven surfaces.

“The TVS Raider redefines what young riders can seek from their motorcycle,” said Aniruddha Haldar, Senior Vice President, Head Commuter & EV Business and Corporate Brand & Media at TVS Motor Company. “With Boost Mode, dual disc brakes with ABS, and Glide Through Technology, the new Raider combines performance, safety, and convenience for everyday riders.”