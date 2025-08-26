TVS Raider Wolverine, Deadpool Edition Launched in India - Price, Design, and More

TVS Raider Marvel Edition: TVS Motor Company has launched two new Marvel editions for its Raider 125 motorcycle for the Indian market. The two-wheeler maker has expanded the Super Squad Edition portfolio with the addition of the Raider 125 Wolverine and Deadpool Editions. The TVS Raider Super Squad Edition first got the Black Panther and Iron Man Editions in 2023, and it was the first bike to come with Marvel-themed graphics. These editions bring in cosmetic changes, some new features, and remain unchanged mechanically.

Here is a quick rundown of the TVS Raider Wolverine and Deadpool Edition for buyers:

TVS Raider Super Squad Edition Price

The price of the TVS Raider Super Squad Editions starts at ₹99,465 (Ex-showroom Delhi). Interested buyers can book the bike online or by visiting their nearest dealership. Regarding deliveries, TVS will begin them soon.

TVS Raider Super Squad Edition Design

The design of the TVS Raider Super Squad Edition has decals, which are inspired by Deadpool and Wolverine. The overall silhouette of the motorcycle is unchanged, and it comes with LED headlamps, halogen indicators, telescopic front suspensions, and others.

TVS Raider Super Squad Edition Features

The feature list in the TVS Raider Super Squad Edition gets the latest update with iGO Assist with Boost Mode and Glide Through Technology (GTT). Further, it will come with a reverse LCD digital instrument cluster, which offers connected features.

TVS Raider Super Squad Edition Engine