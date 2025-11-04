TVS Revives Norton Cult With Unveil Of Four Specially-Crafted Bikes - Manx R, Manx, Atlas, Atlas GT

TVS Revives Norton: TVS-owned British brand, Norton Motorcycles, has entered into a new chapter at EICMA 2025 in Milan, with a major global push from its parent company. Norton was acquired by TVS in 2020, and the automaker has unveiled four new bikes for the global markets. Norton, now under TVS ownership, returns to the global spotlight with marquee models aimed at putting India on the map of global performance motorcycles. Norton has unveiled the Manx, which is a street naked, Manx R, which is a a pure sports bike, Atlas and the Atlas GT are two adventure-category bikes. The Manx and the Manx R will be manufactured in the UK, but some of the engine components will be made in India.

“Over the last five years TVS has invested more than £200m preparing Norton for its next chapter – for the Resurgence of Norton based on its core attributes of its history design, dynamics and detail with a vision to create the world’s most desirable motorcycles. Norton will progress into the future using these characteristics and demonstrated in a very modern way for discerning customers around the world.” Sudarshan Venu, Chairman, TVS Motor Company said.

“Norton is a proudly British brand with a UK base for our design, development and engineering, and through TVS Motor, it now has a platform for a global manufacturing and distribution network. Our resurgence will mark the strategic transformation of one of the world’s most revered motorcycle brands from a marque that’s not harnessed by its past, but carries that forward with a clarity of vision for its future role and position in the global motorcycle sector.” Richard Arnold, Executive Director, Norton Motorcycles said.

Here are the all-new Norton motorcycles unveiled at EICMA 2025:

Norton Manx R

The Norton Manx R is the flagship offering, and it is the replacement for the V4SV, as it has a more modern and sharper-looking design. The Norton Manx R large aerodynamic body, has carbon fibre body, a cast aluminium monocoque frame and a gorgeous single-sided swingarm. It is equipped with a 1,200cc V4 liquid-cooled petrol engine, which produces 206 bhp and 130 Nm of peak torque, mated with a six-speed gearbox.

Norton Manx

Along with the Manx R, Norton has revealed the supernaked version, the Manx having an upright ergonomics and similar to the Manx R. It shares the same electronic packages and chassis as the Manx R. However, the design of the headlight has changed, having a single housing for two LED projectors and an LED DRL. The Norton Manx will come with the same 1,200cc petrol engine, making 206 bhp and 130 Nm of peak torque.

Norton Atlas, Atlas GT

The British brand has also revealed two adventure tourer motorcycles, Atlas and Atlas GT. These are mid-size adventure tourers and will be manufactured in India.

Norton says that the Atlas has a steel trellis frame, and it shares its base platform with the BMW F 450 GS. However, the Atlas has a 180mm wheel travel, whereas the Atlas GT has a 140mm travel. Regarding the seat height, the Atlas has an 840mm seat height, and the Atlas GT has a slightly lower seat height of 840mm.

When will Norton Manx and Atlas launch in India?