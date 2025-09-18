TVS XL100 HD Alloy Launched in India - Price, Features, and More

TVS XL100 HD Updated: TVS Motor Company has updated its moped category and launched the XL100 Heavy Duty with alloy wheels and cosmetic changes. The updated XL100 HD is now equipped with LED headlamps, alloy wheels, and mobile phone charging as some of the key updates. However, it remains unchanged mechanically and continues to come with a 99cc petrol engine.

Here is a quick rundown of the TVS XL100HD Alloy Wheel variant for prospective buyers:

What is the price of the TVS XL100 HD Alloy wheels variant?

The price of the TVS XL100 HD starts at ₹47,475 (ex-showroom, Delhi). However, the price of the alloy wheels variant is ₹65,047 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

What are the design updates in the TVS XL100 HD Alloy Wheel variant?

TVS has added new 16-inch alloy wheels in the XL100, along with tubeless tyres. Additionally, it is now equipped with LED headlamps and continues with halogen taillamps, which are redesigned and indicators. Moreover, it is now offered with an all-black muffler, which adds to the aesthetic appearance.

What are the feature updates in the new TVS XL100 HD Alloy wheels variant?

The XL100 HD comes with an ETFi (Eco Thrust Fuel Injection) technology, wherein TVS says it helps in delivering 15 per cent extra mileage. Additionally, there is a tilt sensor added to the XL100 HD, which automatically cuts off the engine within three seconds of a fall, hence enhancing the safety.

What are the engine specifications of the TVS XL100 HD Alloy Wheels variant?

Mechanically, it continues to come with a 99cc single-cylinder air-cooled petrol engine, which makes 4.3 bhp and 6.5 Nm of peak torque. It has a claimed top speed of 58 km/h.

What are the colour options in the TVS XL100 HD Alloy Wheels variant?

You can choose the TVS XL100 HD Alloy wheels variant from three colour options. These are - Red, Blue, and Grey.

What is the payload capacity of the TVS XL100 HD Alloy Wheels variant?

The TVS XL100 HD Alloy Wheel variant weighs 89kg (kerb weight). As per TVS, it has a payload capacity of 150kg.