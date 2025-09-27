TVS XL,100, Jupiter 110, Raider, & Others Get Price Cut After GST Reduction - Check Full Model List

TVS Bikes Get Affordable: Recently, the Union government has made a reduction in the Goods and Services Tax, and TVS Motorcycles has announced a price reduction for its commuter category bikes and scooters for the Indian market. According to a statement from TVS, the major price drop is witnessed by the Ntorq 150, which was recently launched in India, followed by other motorcycles and scooters in the lineup.

Here’s a quick rundown of the price drop on multiple TVS commuter models after GST 2.0:

TVS XL100 Price Update

The old price of the TVS XL100 started at ₹47,754 (ex-showroom). After GST 2.0, the cost of the TVS XL 100 starts at ₹43,900 (ex-showroom).

TVS Radeon Price Update

The old price of the TVS Radeon started at ₹59,950 (ex-showroom). After GST 2.0, the cost of the TVS Radeon starts at ₹55,100 (ex-showroom).

TVS Sport Price Update

The old price of the TVS Sport started at ₹59,950 (ex-showroom). After GST 2.0, the cost of the TVS Sport starts at ₹55,100 (ex-showroom).

TVS Zest Price Update

The old price of the TVS Zest started at ₹76,891 (ex-showroom). After GST 2.0, the cost of the TVS Zest starts at ₹70,600 (ex-showroom).

TVS Star City Price Update

The old price of the TVS Star City started at ₹78,586 (ex-showroom). After GST 2.0, the cost of the TVS Star City starts at ₹72,200 (ex-showroom).

TVS Jupiter 110 Price Update

The old price of the TVS Jupiter 110 started at ₹78,881 (ex-showroom). After GST 2.0, the cost of the TVS Jupiter 110 starts at ₹72,400 (ex-showroom).

TVS Jupiter 125 Price Update

The old price of the TVS Jupiter 110 started at ₹82,395 (ex-showroom). After GST 2.0, the cost of the TVS Jupiter 125 starts at ₹75,600 (ex-showroom).

TVS NTorq 125 Price Update

The old price of the TVS NTorq 125 started at ₹88,142 (ex-showroom). After GST 2.0, the cost of the TVS NTorq 125 starts at ₹80,900 (ex-showroom).

TVS NTorq 150 Price Update