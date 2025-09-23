Ultraviolette X47 EV Bike Launched in India - Price, Features, Range & More

New EV Bike by Ultraviolette: Ultraviolette has launched a new EV bike, X47 Crossover, and has expanded its portfolio of offerings for the Indian market. The design of the X47 Crossover is inspired by an adventure tourer motorcycle, having USD forks at the front, a multiple-feature list like ADAS and radar for added safety, a digital instrument cluster, and others. Ultraviolette offers it in a single battery pack option, and the automaker says the deliveries of the X47 will commence from October 2025.

Here is a quick rundown of the Ultraviolette X47 for the prospective buyers:

What is the price of the Ultraviolette X47?

The introductory price of the Ultraviolette X47 is ₹2.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru). The automaker says the bookings for the X47 have commenced, and at the end of the introductory price, it will later be increased to ₹2.74 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru).

What are the features of the Ultraviolette X47?

Regarding the feature list, the Ultraviolette X47 has multiple convenience features on offer. It includes a digital instrument cluster, four levels of traction control, and nine levels for regen modes. Additionally, the instrument cluster now shows information such as connectivity, speed, range, odometer, dynamic lean angle, and more.

What are the safety features in the Ultraviolette X47?

There are multiple safety features in the Ultraviolette X47. For starters, it is equipped with radar technology for ADAS features, and the automaker calls it ‘UV Hypersense’. It is a standard safety feature across all variants. This feature offers a 150-degree front view, a 68-degree rear vertical, and it has 200 m of tracking distance. Additionally, the X47 has rear collision warning, overtake alerts, lane change assist, and others.

What is the range of the Ultraviolette X47?

The Ultraviolette X47 is equipped with a 10.3kWh battery pack, having an IDC range of 323 km.

What is the motor output of Ultraviolette X47?