Published 12:27 IST, February 1st 2025
Union Budget 2025: FM Announces exemption on EV battery manufacturing, Prices May Drop
During her budget speech at the Parliament, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced exemptions on EV battery manufacturing.
- Automobile News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Auto Desk
finance minister nirmala sitharaman | Image: sansad tv
Union Budget 2025: During her Budget speech at the Parliament, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced support for clean-tech manufacturing. FM stated that this would help in the development of the Sola PV cells for batteries of electric vehicles, motors, and controllers.
This is a developing story…
Updated 12:30 IST, February 1st 2025