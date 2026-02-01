Updated 1 February 2026 at 12:30 IST
Union Budget 2026: FM Announces Import Exemptions on Battery Manufacturing to Boost EV Industry
During her budget speech in Parliament, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced continued exemptions on the basic Customs Duty on battery manufacturing.
- Automobile News
- 1 min read
During her budget speech in Parliament, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced continued exemptions on the basic Customs Duty exemption given to Capital goods used for manufacturing lithium-ion cells for batteries to those used for manufacturing. Lithium-ion cells for battery energy storage systems.
The Union Budget 2026 has continued tariff exemptions on Lithium-ion to boost the EV industry.
Moreover, FM Nirmala Sitharaman has also proposed to provide basic Customs Duty exemption to the import of capital goods required for the processing of critical minerals in India, especially on Bio Gas Blended CNG.
During her budget speech in Parliament, FM Nirmala Sitharaman announced the exclusion of the entire value of biogas while calculating the central excise duty payable on biogas-blended CNG.
Advertisement
This is a developing story…
Published By : Vatsal Agrawal
Published On: 1 February 2026 at 12:26 IST