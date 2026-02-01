Nirmala Sitharaman Union Budget 2026 Speech LIVE: Big Expectations On Defence Boost And Tech Push. Will Middle Class Get Any Relief?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to deliver her ninth consecutive Union Budget | Image: Republic

New Delhi: All eyes are on the historic central hall of Parliament as Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for the 2026–27 financial year in the Lok Sabha today (February 1), marking a rare departure from tradition as it will be the first time the annual Budget is tabled on a Sunday.

This landmark session marks Sitharaman’s ninth consecutive budget, as she continues to steer India’s journey toward the 'Viksit Bharat' 2047 goal.

As the FM rises at 11:00 AM, the nation awaits a high-stakes balancing act- sustaining India's position as a global growth engine while navigating a volatile world of trade tariffs and cooling private investment.

Coming on the heels of the Economic Survey 2025-26, which projected a robust 7.4% GDP growth, the government faces a delicate balancing act- sustaining India's position as the world's fastest-growing large economy while navigating global trade volatility triggered by US President Donald Trump’s tariff policies.

The domestic spotlight remains firmly on Income Tax relief. After the significant exemptions in Budget 2025, the middle class is now eyeing a restructuring of the highest tax brackets, specifically, a hope that the 30% tax slab threshold will be raised from ₹24 lakh to ₹30 lakh.

Simultaneously, the Finance Ministry aims to maintain fiscal discipline, targeting a fiscal deficit below 4.5% of GDP. From AI-driven job creation to massive infrastructure outlays in Railways and Green Energy, today’s live updates track the final preparations before the "Bahi-Khata" is unsealed today.