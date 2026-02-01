Updated 1 February 2026 at 08:01 IST
Nirmala Sitharaman Union Budget 2026 Speech LIVE: Big Expectations On Defence Boost And Tech Push. Will Middle Class Get Any Relief?
Nirmala Sitharaman is set to deliver her record-breaking 9th consecutive Union Budget, officially surpassing the long-standing record of former FM Morarji Desai for the longest unbroken streak. Coming on the heels of a stellar Economic Survey, today’s speech is expected to be more than just an accounting exercise, it is being hailed as the "Reform Express" roadmap for a Viksit Bharat 2047.
New Delhi: All eyes are on the historic central hall of Parliament as Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for the 2026–27 financial year in the Lok Sabha today (February 1), marking a rare departure from tradition as it will be the first time the annual Budget is tabled on a Sunday.
This landmark session marks Sitharaman’s ninth consecutive budget, as she continues to steer India’s journey toward the 'Viksit Bharat' 2047 goal.
As the FM rises at 11:00 AM, the nation awaits a high-stakes balancing act- sustaining India's position as a global growth engine while navigating a volatile world of trade tariffs and cooling private investment.
Coming on the heels of the Economic Survey 2025-26, which projected a robust 7.4% GDP growth, the government faces a delicate balancing act- sustaining India's position as the world's fastest-growing large economy while navigating global trade volatility triggered by US President Donald Trump’s tariff policies.
The domestic spotlight remains firmly on Income Tax relief. After the significant exemptions in Budget 2025, the middle class is now eyeing a restructuring of the highest tax brackets, specifically, a hope that the 30% tax slab threshold will be raised from ₹24 lakh to ₹30 lakh.
Simultaneously, the Finance Ministry aims to maintain fiscal discipline, targeting a fiscal deficit below 4.5% of GDP. From AI-driven job creation to massive infrastructure outlays in Railways and Green Energy, today’s live updates track the final preparations before the "Bahi-Khata" is unsealed today.
1 February 2026 at 08:01 IST
Union Budget 2026 LIVE: After Big Tax Relief, Middle Class May See Tweaks, Not Overhaul
Union Budget 2026: As India heads into the Union Budget 2026–27, expectations of sweeping personal income tax changes appear muted, with experts pointing out that the middle class has already received substantial relief in recent years.
According to Chirag Chauhan, CA & Founder, C A Chauhan & Co., recent policy changes have significantly eased the tax burden on salaried taxpayers.
“With rebate and standard deduction, income up to Rs 12.75 lakh is effectively tax-free for salaried individuals,” Chauhan said, noting that Budget 2025 had already expanded exemptions and boosted disposable incomes.
1 February 2026 at 08:00 IST
Union Budget 2026 LIVE: What It Means for Education, Skilling and AI
Union Budget 2026: In the Union Budget 2025, the government allocated Rs 1.28 lakh crore to the education sector, reflecting a 6.22 per cent increase over the previous year.
Vishal Anand, Founder and Pro Chancellor of Shoolini University, emphasised the need for sustained investment and global alignment in higher education to meet national aspirations.
“The vision of NEP 2020 and Viksit Bharat rests on scale, quality, and global relevance in higher education,” Anand said.
1 February 2026 at 07:57 IST
Union Budget 2026 LIVE: List of Big Announcements In Last 7 Years
Union Budget 2026: India's Union Budgets over the last seven years (presented from 2019 to 2025 for fiscal years 2019-20 to 2025-26) have focused on economic recovery, fiscal consolidation, infrastructure development, tax reforms, and social welfare.
Under Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (from 2019), these budgets emphasized structural reforms, such as boosting capital expenditure, reducing fiscal deficits, and promoting initiatives like Make in India, Atmanirbhar Bharat, and Viksit Bharat. Key themes include post-pandemic stimulus, agricultural support, MSME empowerment, and sustainable growth.
1 February 2026 at 07:55 IST
Union Budget 2026 LIVE: Experts Call for Preventive Healthcare Push Beyond Infrastructure Spend
Union Budget 2026: Government health expenditure remains below 2% of GDP, compared with the 2.5% target set under the National Health Policy, while out-of-pocket spending continues to account for over 45% of total healthcare costs, among the highest globally.
1 February 2026 at 07:54 IST
Union Budget 2026 LIVE: Taxation Done, Manufacturing Boost Next?
Union Budget 2026: With personal income tax reforms largely addressed in recent budgets and capital expenditure already at elevated levels, manufacturing is increasingly being seen as the next frontier for policy action.
Industry leaders argue that the focus must now move beyond capacity creation to technology depth, export competitiveness, logistics efficiency, and value-chain integration, especially as India positions itself as a global manufacturing alternative amid supply-chain realignments.
1 February 2026 at 07:52 IST
Union Budget 2026 LIVE: Where Can Official Union Budget 2026 Documents Be Accessed?
Union Budget 2026: Once the Finance Minister's speech concludes, the full Budget documents, including detailed financial statements and policy proposals, will be published on official portals. The parliament will also table linked documents in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha once the speech is over.
1 February 2026 at 07:41 IST
Union Budget 2026 LIVE: What May Get Cheaper, What Could Cost You More
Union Budget 2026: While "sin" goods like cigarettes and imported luxuries may feel the pinch of higher taxes, essential tech and green investments could become more affordable.
Analysts expect the Finance Minister to lower customs duties on critical components for mobile phones, EV batteries, and solar panels to boost the "Make in India" engine, whereas traditional revenue targets like tobacco and high-end imported electronics are set to become costlier.
For many, the biggest "saving" won't be on a store shelf but in their paycheck, as the anticipated hike in the standard deduction and potential rationalization of gold duties could leave more disposable income for the average household.
1 February 2026 at 07:39 IST
Union Budget 2026 LIVE: What Is Expected On Debt, Military, Infrastructure?
Union Budget 2026: Economists expect the budget to focus on cutting government debt to a range of 49% to 51% of gross domestic product, a metric closely watched by global investors, by 2031 from 56%.
The Defence Ministry wants a 20% increase in military spending after a short but deadly conflict with arch rival Pakistan.
1 February 2026 at 07:36 IST
Union Budget 2026 LIVE: List Of Business In The Lok Sabha
Union Budget 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman to present a statement of the estimated receipts and expenditure of the Government of India for the year 2026-27.
1 February 2026 at 07:32 IST
Union Budget 2026 LIVE: North Block’s 46-Year Fortress- The 1980 Tradition Of Printing India’s Most Secret Document
Union Budget 2026: All budget-related documents are traditionally printed at a dedicated press within north block, a practice that began in 1980.
1 February 2026 at 07:28 IST
Union Budget 2026 LIVE: Will FM's Budget Speech Break 75-Year Tradition?
Union Budget 2026: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to overhaul the traditional structure of the Budget speech today. Since Independence, the Budget has been strictly divided into two halves: Part A, which focuses on the economic review and major policy announcements, and Part B, which has historically been a technical segment reserved for specific tax proposals and customs duty changes.
Today, however, the FM is set to flip this narrative by elevating Part B to the center stage. Instead of a brief technical update, Part B is expected to serve as the primary platform for the government’s "Reform Express"—a comprehensive roadmap for India’s long-term economic vision.
1 February 2026 at 07:26 IST
Union Budget 2026 LIVE: India's Tech Industry Eyes Bigger AI Policy Push
Union Budget 2026: The technology sector is looking for stronger policy backing for AI, along with support for collaboration and adoption across industries.
1 February 2026 at 07:25 IST
Union Budget 2026 LIVE: MSMEs Seek Credit Flow, GST And TDS Clarity
Union Budget 2026: MSMEs are looking for targeted manufacturing support, better credit access, and measures to handle global trade uncertainties. Prabodh Mohanty, President of the Utkal Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has expressed optimism about stronger support for the MSME sector in the upcoming Union Budget.
He also called for rationalisation of mining laws and taxes and urged the Centre to take proactive steps to deregulate sectors, particularly MSMEs.
1 February 2026 at 07:23 IST
Union Budget 2026 LIVE: Real Estate & Infrastructure Seek Structural Reforms
Union Budget 2026: India’s real estate sector is pushing for major structural reforms in Budget 2026, including ‘industry’ status, a simplified single-window clearance system, and faster digitisation of land records. On the infrastructure side, leaders are urging a sharp rise in capital expenditure to drive growth, employment and competitiveness.
1 February 2026 at 07:21 IST
Union Budget 2026 LIVE: Economists Expect Focus On Jobs, Agri, MSMEs, Green Economy
Union Budget 2026: Economists are weighing in on the government's priorities and potential announcements. Osmania University Professor Satish Raikindi also shared his expectations. While speaking to ANI, Raikindi stated that the government of India is likely to prioritise job creation, agricultural development, inclusive manufacturing, and digital transformation.
These sectors are expected to drive sustainable growth and development across the country.operational.
1 February 2026 at 07:19 IST
Union Budget 2026 LIVE: NSE, BSE To Open On Sunday
Union Budget 2026: Indian stock markets will remain open for trading on Sunday, February 1, as the government will be presenting the Union Budget 2026 in Parliament.
Both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will conduct a live trading session and will operate according to standard market timings. Along with the NSE and BSE, commodity trading will also continue on February 1, 2026, with both MCX and NCDEX remaining operational.
1 February 2026 at 07:17 IST
Union Budget 2026 LIVE: All Eyes on Income Tax Relief
Union Budget 2026: The government is likely to focus on changes under the new tax regime, including possible slab restructuring, higher exemption limits, and rationalisation of rebates. Any move to ease the tax burden could impact consumption trends and overall economic sentiment. At the same time, the Centre faces the challenge of balancing taxpayer relief with fiscal consolidation.
1 February 2026 at 07:15 IST
Union Budget 2026 LIVE: What To Expect From This Year's Budget?
- Taxpayer Relief: The "big ask" is an increase in the Standard Deduction from ₹75,000 to ₹1,00,000 for salaried employees. There is also buzz about a potential joint taxation framework for married couples to simplify filings.
- The "Capex" Engine: Expect the government to maintain its aggressive infrastructure push with a projected 10–15% hike in Capital Expenditure, potentially reaching a record ₹12.5 lakh crore to fuel roads, railways, and urban projects.
- Manufacturing & AI: With global trade shifts, look for expanded PLI (Production Linked Incentive) schemes and new tax sops for AI, Robotics, and Semiconductors as India aims to become the world’s "intelligence-first" factory.
- Green Energy & EVs: Industry experts anticipate an extension of the PM E-DRIVE scheme (formerly FAME) and a push for Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) to help India hit its 500 GW non-fossil fuel target by 2030.
- Rural & Agri-Reboot: To boost cooling domestic consumption, the Budget may increase the PM-Kisan payout and launch a National Mission on High-Yielding Seeds to protect farmers from climate risks.
- Fiscal Tightrope: Finance Minister Sitharaman is expected to target a fiscal deficit of 4.4% of GDP, signaling to global investors that India remains committed to fiscal discipline despite the push for growth.
1 February 2026 at 06:59 IST
Union Budget 2026 LIVE: Why Is The Budget Presented On February 1?
India's Union Budget is tabled on February 1 each year to ensure timely parliamentary approval and smooth implementation at the start of the fiscal year on April 1. However, this was not always the case. During the British Raj, the Budget was presented on the last working day of February.
However, this led to late approval of the schemes and the policies announced in the Budget before the starting of the financial year on April 1. Different departments of the governments and businesses had very less time to make plans or adjust to the new policies announced in the Budget.
1 February 2026 at 07:08 IST
Union Budget 2026 LIVE: When & Where To Watch FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget Speech
Union Budget 2026: The Budget speech will be broadcast live on Republic TV and all other news channels. You can also catch all the updates about Budget 2026 on www.republicworld.com.
Republic TV will provide detailed live blog updates on the Budget speech, and political, industry, and market reactions.
The Budget speech will also be aired live on Sansad TV, the channel dedicated to parliamentary proceedings, and also on Doordarshan’s news channel, DD News. Additionally, Sansad TV will stream the speech live on its YouTube channel.
1 February 2026 at 06:52 IST
Union Budget 2026: Other Feats Of Nirmala Sitharaman
Union Budget 2026: In addition to her record for consistency, Nirmala Sitharaman also holds the distinction of delivering the longest Budget speech in Indian history. On February 1, 2020, her presentation clocked in at a marathon 2 hours and 40 minutes (roughly 160 minutes).
Interestingly, this marathon 2020 performance broke her own previous record of 2 hours and 17 minutes from the year prior. While she holds the title for the longest duration, the record for the highest word count still belongs to Manmohan Singh, whose landmark 18,650-word speech in 1991 fundamentally reshaped the Indian economy.
1 February 2026 at 06:51 IST
Union Budget 2026 LIVE: What The Economic Survey Said About India's Growth
Union Budget 2026: The Economic Survey 2025-26, tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday in the Lok Sabha, expects the Indian economy to grow in the range of 6.8-7.2 per cent in the next financial year 2026-27.
1 February 2026 at 07:07 IST
Union Budget 2026 LIVE: Key officials driving the Budget 2026-27 process
Union Budget 2026: This year's "Budget war room" is led by Anuradha Thakur, the Economic Affairs Secretary and the primary architect of the fiscal document, who also holds the distinction of being the first woman to head her department. Working alongside her is Revenue Secretary Arvind Shrivastava, who oversees the high-stakes tax proposals and customs duty reforms, and Expenditure Secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam, often called the "guardian of the purse" for his role in enforcing fiscal discipline.
The team is rounded out by Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju, who manages the health of public sector banks and insurance, and DIPAM Secretary Arunish Chawla, tasked with driving the government's ambitious disinvestment and privatization roadmap. Supporting the strategic capital plans of state-owned firms is Public Enterprises Secretary K Moses Chalai, while Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran provides the vital macroeconomic foundation through his growth forecasts and risk assessments. Together, these officials have meticulously crafted the roadmap that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present today, balancing the country's domestic growth needs with a complex global economic environment.
1 February 2026 at 07:06 IST
Union Budget 2026 LIVE: Who Holds Record For The Most Union Budgets
Union Budget 2026: While Nirmala Sitharaman is setting a landmark for consistency, the ultimate record for the most Union Budgets ever presented is still held by former Prime Minister Morarji Desai. During his tenure as Finance Minister between 1959 and 1969, Desai tabled a total of 10 budgets, a feat that included eight full budgets and two interim ones.
Interestingly, Desai remains the only Finance Minister in history to have presented a budget on his own birthday, which happened twice on the leap day of February 29th in 1964 and 1968. By presenting her ninth budget today, Sitharaman moves into second place alongside P. Chidambaram, but she stands alone in history as the only minister to have delivered all nine in a single, unbroken consecutive streak.
1 February 2026 at 07:05 IST
Union Budget 2026 LIVE: Nirmala Sitharaman Set To Create History
Union Budget 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman will cement her legacy as the first female Finance Minister to deliver nine consecutive Union Budgets. This historic presentation arrives at a time of heightened scrutiny, as industry captains look for decisive policy interventions to counteract global instability and a cooling in private capital expenditure.
The pressure is on for the FM to deliver a roadmap that not only maintains India’s economic momentum but also provides the stability needed to reignite large-scale corporate investment.
1 February 2026 at 07:05 IST
Union Budget 2026 LIVE: Nirmala Sitharaman To Present Union Budget At 11 AM
Union Budget 2026: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is poised to make history in Parliament today as she delivers her ninth consecutive Union Budget for the 2026-27 fiscal year. This milestone presentation not only cements her record-breaking tenure but also marks India’s 88th Union Budget since Independence, highlighting a pivotal moment for the nation's economic trajectory.
