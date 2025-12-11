Union Minister Pralhad Joshi Arrives at Parliament in Hydrogen-Powered Car

Toyota Mirai in Parliament: In an eye-catching moment, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday reached the Parliament driving a car, powered by Hydrogen.

Speaking to the media, he said that an MoU has been signed between Toyota Kirloskar and the National Institute of Solar Energy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's National Green Hydrogen Mission.

"This car is a hydrogen car. Under the leadership of PM Modi, the National Green Hydrogen Mission was launched in India... An MoU has been signed today between Toyota Kirloskar and our National Institute of Solar Energy," he said.

Furthermore, speaking on the hydrogen-powered vehicle, which only emits water vapour, he mentioned that its name 'Mirai' means 'Future'.

"This car, Mirai, has been developed by Toyota. The word Mirai means 'Future'... This vehicle is a zero-emission vehicle and is noise-free. This car is powered by Hydrogen and only emits water vapour..." he added.

Meanwhile, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari highlighted that Rs. 22 lakh crore is spent on the import of energy. He recalled when permission was given to form ethanol from maize, which resulted in a spike in demand for maize and economically benefited the farmers.

"In India, 87% of our energy is imported, and its cost is Rs. 22 lakh crore... and these Rs. 22 lakh crore rupees are going out of the country... Shouldn't we save this money? When we started producing ethanol with the permission for it to be made from maize, the market price of maize was Rs. 1200 per quintal, and the Minimum Support Price (MSP) was Rs. 1800 per quintal..." he said.

"As soon as the talk of ethanol came up, the price rose to Rs. 2600-2800 per quintal... As a result, maize cultivation tripled in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, and the maize farmers earned more money..." he added.