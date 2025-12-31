Upcoming Cars to Launch in January 2026

Upcoming Cars in 2026: If you plan to buy a new car in January 2026, it is expected to be an active month for new car launches in India. Several auto manufacturers are set to introduce fresh models and updated versions to kick off the year. These upcoming cars are expected to offer new features, updated design, and improved technology across multiple segments, offering buyers expanded choices early in the year. Some of the popular cars, which are expected to launch in January 2026, are the Kia Seltos facelift, Mahindra XUV 7XO, and others.

Here is a list of the top three upcoming car launches

Kia Seltos 2026

The first upcoming car on the list is the Kia Seltos facelift. The South Korean automaker recently unveiled the second generation of the Seltos, with a new exterior, updated features, and comes with three engine options. Recently, we drove it and shared our short experience, and the new Seltos does get some noteworthy improvements.

The Kia Seltos 2026 will launch on January 2, 2026.

Advertisement

Mahindra XUV 7XO

The next upcoming car on the list is the Mahindra XUV 7XO. It is expected to get a new design, and recent spy shots indicated that there will be a new top variant that will come with a 4WD setup. Recent teasers confirmed that it will come with a Harmon Kardon music system and will be a feature-rich offering in the segment.

The Mahindra XUV 7XO will launch on January 5, 2026.

Advertisement

Skoda Kushaq Facelift

The third SUV on the list that will launch is the Skoda Kushaq facelift. It has been spotted multiple times testing, and the new model is expected to come with subtle exterior updates, revised interiors, new features, and a more powerful turbo petrol engine.