Upcoming SUVs Launch: The Indian automotive market is going ot witness multiple car launches and reveals in December 2025, and it promises to be a busy month. Several automakers will introduce new models across different segments. December is likely to see the debut of next-generation models of the Kia Seltos, refreshed versions of popular cars, like the Tata Harrier and Safari, may get some mechanical upgrades and a few new electric vehicles, giving buyers more variety before the year closes.

Here is a list of the top upcoming SUVs to launch in December 2025

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

The first upcoming SUV to hit the indian roads in December 2025 is the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara. It is the first electric SUV from the automaker’s lineup, and was first showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, and will come with two battery packs and several features. It will come with a panoramic sunroof, driving mode, Level-2 ADAS, and others.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Launch - December 2, 2025.

Kia Seltos Facelift

The next SUV on the list, which you can expect to hit the Indian roads soon, is the Kia Seltos facelift. This SUV has been spotted multiple times testing, and media reports suggest that it will get a major exterior and interior overhaul, and may come with a new powertrain as well. Some of the key features that will be available in the Kia Seltos facelift are driving modes, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, and others. However, it is still under wraps whether Kia will reveal or launch the Seltos in December.

Kia Seltos Facelift Reveal - Mid-December 2025

Tata Harrier / Safari

The third SUV on the list that is expected to get an update is the Tata Harrier and Safari. Recently, the automaker revived its iconic Sierra nameplate and launched it in the compact SUV segment. The Tata Sierra debuted with an all-new 1.5L petrol engine, and media reports are suggesting that Tata could offer this petrol engine in its Harrier and Safari as well.