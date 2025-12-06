Vicky Kaushal Adds Lexus LM Worth ₹3.2 Crore to His Garage - Check What’s Special About This Luxury MPV

Vicky Kaushal Buys Lexus: Vicky Kaushal, a famous Bollywood actor, has recently bought a new luxury MPV, the Lexus LM. This Japanese luxury MPV is a popular choice among Bollywood celebrities, business owners, and High Net Worth Individuals (HNIs). Vicky, popular for his films like Chhava, Sam Bahadur, Uri - The Surgical Strike, and others, has opted for a fancy number on his LM, and it is finished in Sonic Quartz paint shade. Recently, he attended an event in Mumbai, and the images went viral on social media. Apart from this, Kaushal also owns other luxury SUVs like the Range Rover, Mercedes-Benz GLC, and others.

Here’s a quick rundown of the Lexus LM:

Lexus LM Price

The price of the Lexus LM starts at ₹2.5 crore (on-road, Noida) for the seven-seater VIP variant. However, Vicky Kaushal has opted for the four-seater Ultra-Luxury variant, which is priced at ₹3.15 crore (on-road, Noida).

Lexus LM Dimensions

The Lexus LM is huge in dimensions. It has a length of 5,125 mm, is 1,890 mm wide, and has a height of 1940 mm. Moreover, the Lexus LM runs on 19-inch alloy wheels, finished in chrome.

Lexus LM Exterior

The exteriors of the Lexus LM have a bold design. It has a big chrome grille, sharp LED DRLs and an LED projector setup for the headlamps, and since it has a low-slung bumper, the approach angle of the LM is restricted. On the side, as we mentioned earlier, it runs on 19-inch chrome alloy wheels and has sliding doors that are electronically operated. The rear of the LM gets a connected LED taillamp and has good boot space on offer.

Lexus LM Engine Specifications

The Lexus LM is equipped with a 2.5L strong hybrid inline four-cylinder petrol engine, which makes 192 bhp. It has an AWD setup, wherein the front motor makes 179 bhp, and the rear motor makes 53 bhp.

Other Cars in Vicky Kaushal’s Garage