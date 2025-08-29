Video: Heavy Traffic Congestion on Mumbai’s Eastern Freeway Due to Maratha Protest

Maratha Protest: A massive traffic congestion has built up on Mumbai’s Eastern Freeway due to a Maratha community protest that disrupted the flow of vehicles. The people of the Maratha community are protesting in Mumbai's Azad Maidan, demanding Maratha reservation. The viral video on social media shows that long traffic congestion has caused major inconvenience to office-goers and daily commuters.

Under the leadership of activist Manoj Jarange Patil, thousands of people from the community have reached Mumbai's Azad Maidan. Seeing this situation, the Traffic Police of Mumbai has issued a travel advisory announcing traffic route alternatives and road closures in multiple areas.

An X user shared images on social media and said, “Protestors allowed on such an important road ...the Eastern Freeway in Mumbai townside, but Mumbaikar denied permission. Shocking that the Mumbai Police, and Mumbai administration and the CM allowed these morcha people into Mumbai.”

Another user on X shared images of traffic congestion on the Eastern Freeway, Atal Setu, and Mumbai Port Trust Roads due to the Maratha Protest.