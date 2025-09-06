Vietnam's VinFast Enters India, Launches VF7 & VF6 Electric Cars

VinFast has announced its first electric cars in India. | Image: VinFast

Vietnamese EV car manufacturer, VinFast India, has launched its two EV SUVs, the VF 6 and the VF 7, for the Indian market. The automaker has recently inaugurated its manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu and announced plans to open 35 showrooms and 26 service centres. The company further says it complies with the regulatory norms in India. The VF 6 and VF 7 are premium electric SUVs that feature multiple convenience and safety features.

Here is a quick rundown of the VinFast VF 6 and VF 7:

VinFast VF 6 Price

The price of the VinFast VF 6 is ₹16.49 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom) for the 59.6kWh battery pack, and it is available in three variants.

VinFast VF 6 Features

The feature list in the VinFast VF 6 comprises a 12.9-inch infotainment screen, automatic climate control, a 360-degree parking camera, a powered driver seat, a heads-up display, a panoramic glass roof, and others. For safety, it comes with Level-2 ADAS, having adaptive cruise control, front and rear emergency braking, 7 airbags, and more.

VinFast VF 6 Range

The VinFast VF 6 is only available with a 59.6kWh battery pack. The base variant has a claimed range of 463km in the base, Wind variant and 468km in the Earth variant onwards.

VinFast VF 7 Price

The price of the VinFast VF 7 is ₹20.89 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom) for the 59.6kWh battery pack, and it is available in five variants.

VinFast VF 7 Features

The feature list in the VinFast VF 7 includes an acoustic windshield and glass roof, flush door handles, coloured HUD projection, a USB Type-C charging port with 90W output, and others. The safety feature list comprises Level-2 ADAS, 7 airbags, direct TPMS, all disc brakes, and more.

VinFast VF 7 Range