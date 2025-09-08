Vinfast VF 6 vs MG Windsor EV - How Do They Compare?

Best EV SUV Under ₹20 Lakh: The EV SUV segment has recently seen the entry of VinFast, which has launched the VF 6 and the VF 7 in India. The VF 6 is the entry-level EV SUV, having a feature-loaded cabin, and comes in three variants and a single battery pack. On the other side, it competes with the MG Windsor EV, which is a popular choice in the market. It comes in two battery packs and comes in multiple colour options.

Here’s a quick comparison of the Vinfast VF 6 and the MG Windsor EV for prospective buyers:

Vinfast VF 6 vs MG Windsor EV - Price

The price of the Vinfast VF 6 starts at ₹17.49 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant. On the other hand, the price of the MG Windsor EV starts at ₹14.98 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Vinfast VF 6 vs MG Windsor EV - Features

The VF 6 and the Windsor EV are feature-loaded offerings in the segment. The VF 6 comes with a panoramic glass roof, driving modes, a single 12.9-inch infotainment screen, automatic climate control, and others. On the other side, the MG Windsor EV comes with ambient lighting, rear reclining seats, a 15.4-inch infotainment screen, Level-2 ADAS, and others.

Vinfast VF 6 vs MG Windsor EV - Colour Options

You can choose the Vinfast VF 6 from six colour options. On the other side, you can choose the MG Windsor EV from seven colour options.

Vinfast VF 6 vs MG Windsor EV - Range