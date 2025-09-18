Vinfast VF 7 vs Mahindra BE 6 - Price, Features, Range Compared

VinFast vs Mahindra: The EV market recently saw the entry of VinFast in India, and the automaker launched its VF 6 and VF 7. Both the EV SUVs are feature-loaded and have decent range on offer. Since the VF 7 is priced around ₹20 lakh, it competes with the Mahindra Electric Origin SUV, BE 6, in its segment. The BE 6 has a bold and sporty exterior design, and comes in two battery pack options.

Here is a quick comparison of the Vinfast VF 7 and the Mahindra BE 6 for buyers:

Vinfast VF 7 vs Mahindra BE 6 - Price

The price of the Vinfast VF 7 starts at ₹22.09 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant and goes to ₹27.10 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec variant. On the other side, the price of the Mahindra BE 6 starts at ₹19.09 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant and goes to ₹30.29 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec variant.

Vinfast VF 7 vs Mahindra BE 6 - Features

Both the Vinfast VF 7 and the Mahindra BE 6 are feature-rich SUVs in the segment. The Vinfast VF 7 feature list includes a panoramic glass roof, automatic climate control, a single 12.9-inch infotainment screen, an electronic parking brake, and other convenience features. On the other hand, the Mahindra BE 6 comes with a panoramic glass roof with ambient lighting, an electronic parking brake, driving modes, regen modes, a wireless charger, and more.

Vinfast VF 7 vs Mahindra BE 6 - Safety Features

Regarding the safety feature list, the Vinfast VF 7 has seven airbags, Level-2 ADAS, ABS with EBD, TPMS, and more. On the other side, the Mahindra BE 6 has six airbags, Level-2 ADAS, traction control, TPMS, ABS with EBD, and others. Further, it has scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash test.

Vinfast VF 7 vs Mahindra BE 6 - Range