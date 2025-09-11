Updated 11 September 2025 at 21:25 IST
Vinfast VF 7 vs MG ZS EV - How Do They Compare?
Best EV SUV Around ₹20 Lakh: The Vinfast VF 7 and the MG ZS EV are strong rivals in the EV SUV segment around ₹20 lakh. Here's a quick comparison for buyers:
Best EV SUV Around ₹20 Lakh: The EV SUV segment has considerable offerings, which are feature-rich, have multiple battery packs, and have great road presence. Recently, VinFast launched the VF 7 EV SUV, its flagship offering in the segment. It is feature-loaded and comes in two battery pack options. On the other hand, it competes with the MG ZS EV around its price. It is also a feature-loaded offering, but comes in a single-battery pack.
Here is a quick comparison of the VF 7 and the ZS EV for prospective buyers:
Vinfast VF 7 vs MG ZS EV - Price
The price of the Vinfast VF 7 starts at ₹22.09 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant and goes to ₹27.10 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec variant. On the other hand, the price of the MG ZS EV starts at ₹19.06 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant and goes to ₹21.68 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec variant.
Vinfast VF 7 vs MG ZS EV - Features
Both the Vinfast VF 7 and the MG ZS EV are feature-loaded EV SUVs in the market. The Vinfast VF 7 comes with a heads-up display, a single 12.9-inch infotainment screen, a wireless charger, a panoramic glass roof, and others. On the other hand, the MG ZS EV has a panoramic sunroof, an 11-inch infotainment screen, a wireless charger, and other convenience features. Both come with driving modes and regenerative modes for better battery efficiency.
Vinfast VF 7 vs MG ZS EV - Safety Features
The Vinfast VF 7 comes with Level-2 ADAS, 7 airbags, ABS with EBD, highline TPMS, traction control, and other safety features. On the other side, the MG ZS EV also comes with Level-2 ADAS, six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, and other safety features.
Vinfast VF 7 vs MG ZS EV - Range
The Vinfast VF 7 has a 59.6kWh battery pack, with a claimed range of 438km, and there is a 70.8kWh battery pack, with a claimed range of 510 km. On the other side, the MG ZS EV has a single 50.3kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of 461 km on a single charge.
