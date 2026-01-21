VinFast VF6, VF7 Bharat NCAP Test Scores Announced: Are These Electric SUVs Safe for Passengers?

VinFast’s VF6 and VF7 have both received 5-star Bharat NCAP ratings, with strong adult- and child-occupant scores that, on paper, put them among the safer electric SUVs tested under the new Indian crash-test programme. However, the detailed scorecards also reveal where protection is merely “adequate" or "weak” in specific body regions during frontal impacts, providing useful nuance if “safe” is the primary consideration.

What Bharat NCAP scores say

According to Bharat NCAP’s published ratings, the VinFast VF6 scored 27.13/32 for Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) and 44.41/49 for Child Occupant Protection (COP), earning a 5-star rating. The VinFast VF7 scored even higher: 28.54/32 (AOP) and 45.25/49 (COP), also translating to 5 stars.

How they performed in key crash tests

In detailed breakdowns, the VF6 scored 11.13/16 in the frontal offset deformable barrier test, while scoring full marks (16/16) in the side movable barrier test and being rated “OK” in the side pole impact test. The VF7 scored 12.54/16 in the frontal offset test and achieved maximum scores in both side crash tests, with a similar “OK” result in the side pole impact assessment.

Are they safe for passengers?

A 5-star Bharat NCAP rating is a strong indicator of overall crash performance in the tested scenarios, especially when combined with high COP scores for child safety. However, both SUVs showed weaker protection in some frontal-impact readings, for example, driver chest protection being rated “weak” in certain assessments, which is why the points are not closer to the maximum.

What safety kit to look for

Both models offer standard safety equipment such as seven airbags, ESC and ISOFIX mounts, which helps explain their strong baseline performance. For buyers, the practical takeaway is to verify variant-wise availability of ADAS and other active-safety features, since crash-test scores capture passive safety in controlled tests, not avoidance capability in daily traffic.