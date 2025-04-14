Viral Video Shows BYD YangWang U8 Floating On Water During Emergency - Watch

BYD YangWang U8: In a viral video, BYD’s YangWang U8 was seen floating in water and has caught people’s attention. BYD says it can float on water for a time span of 30 minutes and drive as well in emergency situations at a speed of 3km/h. YangWang U8 SUV has an "Emergency Floating Mode”, which gets activated automatically in water and prevents the U8 from sinking.

Here’s everything that you need to know about the BYD’s YangWang U8:

What is the BYD YangWang U8’s Emergency Floating Mode Feature?

The Emergency Floating Mode feature prevents the YangWang U8 from sinking in water as it shuts the engine, closes all the windows, raises the suspension, and uses its wheels for propulsion. It can stay in water for 30 minutes and drive at a speed of 3 km/h. It comes with an IP68 waterproof rating and advanced sensors for these features.

What are the features of the BYD YangWang U8?

The feature list on the BYD YangWang U8 comprises a 22-speaker audio system, a panoramic sunroof, multi-zone climate control, front powered and ventilated seats, and other convenience features.

What are the powertrain options on the BYD YangWang U8?

The BYD YangWang U8 is equipped with a strong plug-in hybrid petrol engine.

What is the range of the BYD YangWang U8?

According to BYD, the plug-in hybrid system offers a CLTC (Comprehensive Long Trip Capability) range of up to 1,000 km. The combined output of the engine and the motor is a whopping 1200 hp, and it has a claimed 0-100 km/h sprint time of 3.6 seconds. It further comes with a precise torque vectoring system on each wheel.

What is the charging time of the BYD YangWang U8?