VLF Mobster Launched In India, Rivals TVS Ntorq 125

VLF Mobster Launched: The Italian two-wheeler manufacturer, Motohaus India, has launched the VLF Mobster in the Indian market. The design of the scooter is sporty, has multiple convenience features, and has expanded the automaker's lineup in India after Tennis Electric. It comes with features like a digital instrument cluster, has an eight-litre fuel tank, and is offered in four colour options to choose from. The VLF Mobster will come via the CKD route, and it will be assembled at the Kolhapur facility. Regarding its rivals, it will compete with the TVS Ntorq 125 and the Honda Dio 125 in its segment.

Here is everything you need to know about the VLF Mobster:

What is the price of the VLF Mobster?

The introductory price of the VLF Mobster starts at ₹1.29 lakh (ex-showroom), and the automaker says it is limited to the first 2,500 customers only.

What are the features of the VLF Mobster?

Regarding the feature list, the VLF Mobster is equipped with a 5-inch digital TFT instrument cluster that supports mobile connectivity, USB charging, keyless ignition, and more.

What are the safety features in the VLF Mobster?

The safety features in the VLF Mobster include switchable dual-channel ABS with traction control, a live dashcam function, and more.

What are the colour options in the VLF Mobster?

The VLF Mobster is available in four colour options to choose from. These are:

Glostlight

Crimson Override

Ash Circuit

Neon Venom

What are the engine specifications in the VLF Mobster?

The VLF Mobster is equipped with a 125cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder petrol engine, which makes 12 bhp and 11.7 Nm of torque.

What is the fuel tank capacity of the VLF Mobster?